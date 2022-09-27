The moment that House of the Dragon fans had been dreading for a long time finally came during this Sunday’s sixth episode, but Emma D’Arcy made such a lasting first impression as Rhaenyra Targaryen that most fans were sold on her performance by the time she stepped out of her royal chambers and sought out the king’s to present his new son. And that was basically the first two minutes of “The Princess and the Queen.”

As can be surmised from its title, this latest outing was full of political tension and intimate character moments, but based on the previews for next Sunday, we’ve yet to see anyone lose their cool, least of all Queen Alicent and the heir apparent to the Iron Throne, Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Here’s your daily roundup of all things Westeros.

How long was the time jump between episode 5 and episode 6?

Photo via HBO

While House has a roughly linear narrative, the show takes its freedoms with unspecified time jumps. This latest being the most jarring one — what with Rhaenyra and Alicent’s respective thespians bowing out, to be replaced by more mature counterparts — the story did hint at the approximate amount of time that has passed since we saw Viserys collapse during his daughter’s wedding to Laenor Velaryon.

Rhaenyra and Alicent come to blows in episode 7 preview teaser

HBO

Once best friends, Alicent and Rhaenyra have been slowly growing apart due to their allegiances. One is trying to uphold her duty as the heir, while the other just wishes to survive and make her father proud. Now, the queen and the princess can keep the enmity that has been brewing behind-the-curtains hidden no longer, and it seems that Alicent is making a move to out herself first. The teaser trailer for next Sunday’s seventh episode is full of action and intense moments, though it’s Alicent and Rhaenyra’s confrontation, in particular, that we can’t wait to get to.

The fandom says goodbye to several favorites as ‘House’ pushes ahead

Image via HBO

Game of Thrones has always been a brutal show, famous for suddenly killing off your favorite character or planning the most wicked tragedy imaginable to befall them, House is no different in this regard, and even barring Milly Alcock and Emily Carey’s departure, this latest episode included a few heartbreaking deaths that we’ll no doubt remember in the mental ad memoriam palace of Westeros. Fare thee well, Lyonel Strong, you were among the few wise conselors, and even fewer selfless lords, that Westeros has seen in its history.

That’s all we have for you now, but as ever, make sure to tune in tomorrow at 9 pm CT for even more tidbits and occurrences around the world of the Seven Kingdoms.