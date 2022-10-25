Latest Marvel News: ‘Ant-Man 3’ trailer revealed what we’ve all been waiting for but one cameo is leading to giant-sized backlash

Marvel decided to shake us out of Monday doldrums today by dropping the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, revealing our very first look at the movie that will kickstart the MCU’s Phase Five in the process. And it looks truly epic, from the promise of the wildest Ant-Man adventure yet to the arrival of the ultimate villain of the Multiverse Saga. But one cameo in the trailer has undone a lot of the good work by inciting an online backlash.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer teases a high-quality quest through the Quantum Realm

The first two Ant-Man movies are great watches, but you could argue that they are smaller-scale entries in the franchise that aren’t perhaps essential viewing. But that’s certainly not going to be the case with Quantumania, as today’s trailer indicates that it’s going to be a hugely creative slice of MCU entertainment that will have big repercussions for the universe going forward. Not least in the introduction of a certain time-traveling tyrant.

The MCU’s Kang the Conqueror is finally uncovered…

Yes, we first saw Jonathan Majors in the MCU in last year’s Loki finale, but that was only as He Who Remains. Now we finally have his take on Kang the Conqueror unveiled. And he couldn’t be more comics accurate, complete with green and purple suit and blue-tinted helmet. Considering he’ll eventually be battling the combined Avengers of the entire multiverse in Avengers 5 and 6, are we sure that Scott Lang is going to make it out of his conflict with the conqueror alive?

… But one cameo is busting all the good will

This trailer does a terrific job of launching the Ant-Man 3 hype train, but one briefly glimpsed guest star in the movie is threatening to derail it off the tracks. On top of everything else, the Quantumania trailer features a look at Bill Murray in his MCU debut. But what was once exciting when it was first announced earlier this year is now highly contentious given the recent allegations against the Ghostbusters icon. In retrospect, maybe right now wasn’t the best time for this trailer to drop.

Black Panther 2 clip highlights Michaela Coel’s character in action

Away from the Quantum Realm, a new clip for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — which is now just three weeks away, people! — has been unveiled. And it highlights one of the sequel’s most exciting new additions. Namely, Michaela Coel’s Aneka, who is shown kicking ass alongside Danai Gurira’s Okoye. Given Coel’s ever-rising star, we’re expecting Marvel to make the most of her talents so be ready for big things to come from her. Maybe she could even become our next Black Panther. That’s our pet theory, anyway.

