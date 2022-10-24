‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ poster is here to conquer your hype for Phase Five’s first movie

Our first look at the first project of the MCU’s Phase Five is finally here! Marvel delighted diehards this Monday with the release of an Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer, which did not hold back in delivering everything we could want from a taste at what’s to come in the movie, from the promise of a lot of Quantum craziness, to a glimpse at Bill Murray’s mystery character, to the unveiling of Jonathan Majors as the one and only Kang the Conqueror.

Yes, the Multiverse Saga’s ultimate villain has officially arrived, something that’s doubled down on in this first poster for Ant-Man 3. The ominous sees a blue-hued Kang holding a tiny Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) on his fingertips. To misquote a certain other Marvel supercriminal, the power of the Qunatum Realm in the palm of his hand…

Majors first appeared on the Marvel scene in last year’s Loki season finale, but that saw him play He Who Remains, the generally genial secret boss of the TVA. His multiversal variant Kang, however is far more dangerous, so Scott and his family have their work cut out for them when they come up against the time-traveling tyrant upon journeying into the Quantum Realm. In fact, fans have got themselves convinced that the shrinking superhero might not be able to make it out of his battle with Kang alive.

One thing we can say for certain, though, is that Kang certainly will escape this movie unscathed, as we know he’ll serve as the eponymous foe in both Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and its saga-concluding sequel Avengers: Secret Wars. But first, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is coming to theaters next Feb. 17.