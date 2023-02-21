Warning: This article contains spoilers for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Not everyone necessarily believes that Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is one of the absolute worst Marvel movies we’ve ever had, despite what Rotten Tomatoes says, but we can all agree that it’s definitely one of the weirdest. Case in point, the film’s eye-popping moment of on-screen nudity is leaving fans agog.

Meanwhile, the latest Avengers: Secret Wars scuttlebutt is sending shockwaves through the fandom as Kang cultists think the Conqueror’s crimes are even greater than we knew.

M.O.D.O.K. getting his own Minions moment is leaving Quantumania critics manic

So many of the creative decisions Marvel took with Quantumania‘s version of M.O.D.O.K. have left MCU lovers mystified, but by far the biggest is the choice to give us a shot of the egg-headed henchman’s bare rear-end in one shot that is forever burned into our memories. The bizarre butt scene is causing fans to shake their heads with disbelief at the idea the studio forced its visual effects whizzes to spend hours creating the highly detailed derriere of the oval-shaped antagonist.

It is pretty wild that the studio has only given us two moments of bare-bottomed nudity in the MCU and they come from the unlikely duo of Chris Hemsworth and… M.O.D.O.K.

MCU fans can’t decide if Tom Holland being the lead of Avengers: Secret Wars would be the best or worst thing ever

According to the freshest rumors, the new leader of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will be… Spider-Man? That’s right, while this is far from confirmed, the word on the street has it that a lucrative new deal Tom Holland has signed with Marvel puts him as the protagonist of Avengers: Secret Wars.

The fandom seems split right down the middle over it. Some think it’s a bad idea, while others with longer memories believe it’s a great one, seeing how entertaining it was the last time Spidey spearheaded a Secret Wars adaptation.

Kang’s influence on the MCU multiverse may date back further than we thought

Kang has truly conquered the MCU following his arrival in Quantumania as the latest fan theory is that his influence on the franchise has lasted longer than we’ve been led to believe. In Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it was specified that America Chavez is the only one of her kind in the entire multiverse.

This intriguing pitch ponders if Kang is actually responsible for wiping all of America’s variants from reality, given how much of a threat her universe-hopping powers make her. It’s certainly a compelling idea, and maybe it could become canon come Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

