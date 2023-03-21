Latest Star Wars News: Bo-Katan falls back on her cultist ways as fans point to an unlikely creative peak for the series

Happy Monday Star Wars fans! We’re waiting with bated breath over here for some release dates, or trailers, or really any information at all on the upcoming movies, which will hopefully come during Star Wars Celebration just a few weeks from now. Until then, fans are killing time by arguing over the best entry into the series.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian is finally getting the respect it deserves after completely breaking the mold last week. Fans are ready for more and trying to figure out what Bo-Katan’s dive into the waters of Mandalore mean for the Princess as well as what exactly the reintroduction of genetic research could mean for the series.

The Phantom Menace is the Citizen Kane of Star Wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace/Disney Plus

Reddit users are always starting controversial conversations, but for once we’re here for it. User Nosilboogith took to the site to proclaim their love for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, declaring it the “Most Star Wars Star Wars,” and backed their claims with irrefutable evidence, and I’m not just saying that as someone who can quote that entire movie from memory. Other users were quick to point out the poor writing and story crafting, and as can only be expected when talking about The Phantom Menace, users had to bring up the infamous Jar Jar Binks. The full discussion is rife with nostalgia triggers and good humor and definitely worth a perusal.

Saving a friend is a slippery slope to joining a cult

Photo via Disney Plus

Since the introduction of the Darksaber, fans have been debating the next likely leader of the formidable Mandalorians. Princess Bo-Katan was a top contender, but after 20 years of fighting she’s had a hard time keeping the faith of her people and keeping faith in herself. Her recent swim in the cleansing waters beneath Mandalore has returned her to a true Mandalorian in the eyes of the Children of the Watch, and it seems to have rekindled some of her lost conviction. The Princess was seemingly receptive of her initiation into the order. It’s not her first time in a cult, the warrior first started experimenting with her Mandalorian identity when she was young and joined sister sect, Deathwatch as a rebel detractor during the Clone Wars. Perhaps a sojourn with the Children will help remind Bo-Katan what it means to walk “The Way.”

Genetic research is still a problem, years after the Clone Wars

Photo via Disney Plus

The Mandalorian is taking up the mantle long carried by the animated Star Wars offerings by returning to the season one storyline around geneticist Dr. Pershings. The return of Pershings and his experiment helps clean up a much reviled plot point in Rise of Skywalker, the return of Darth Sidious. Fans have speculated about the prevalence of genetic research in the underbelly of the fledgling Republic since the first season of The Bad Batch and the Empire’s destruction of Kamino. While we still don’t know much, hopefully The Mandalorian is here to help tidy up some messy plot holes left in the sequel’s wake.