Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Cole Hauser shares exciting news on future seasons with the Duttons as Kevin Costner wins a Golden Globe for his performance as John Dutton

Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans; the future for our favorite cowboy drama is looking more golden after last night’s award ceremony and the big win for Kevin Costner. That’s right, the incredibly talented actor won an award for his portrayal of patriarch John Dutton as he navigates life with high stakes and even higher tensions with those at the ranch and living around it. With awards season in full swing, fans of Yellowstone are hoping that this win means there are more on the horizon soon.

In addition to big news with his Best Actor win, Cole Hauser also shared some exciting information with fans who were paying close attention. He revealed the answer to a question fans have been asking for quite some time now: do we have future seasons with the Dutton family? You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your celebratory drink of choice — and let’s ride in.

Kevin Costner wins big at the Golden Globes

The 2023 Golden Globes aired last night, and Kevin Costner was finally given a well-deserved award in the Best Actor category in a television drama. Breathing life into the character of John Dutton, Costner lives with his family on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch as they fight everything from sworn enemies to unfortunate circumstances and those who dare to stand against them.

When fans first met John, we knew there was something about him that was far deeper than a surface-level character. While those opening moments of the series are intense and hard to watch, John performs a mercy killing on a horse wounded in a terrible accident. He apologized to the animal before offering it peace and limping over to the crash scene to find a particular piece of paper. After taking it and putting it underneath his vest, he walked over to the fence line surrounding his property and made a peculiar statement to the cattle.

“The things we lose to keep you fed.”

It was clear, at that moment, that there was a layered story we’d soon be introduced to, and it would be essential to pay close attention. John has continued to keep our focus through every episode of the series as we’ve traveled with him through some of his life’s highest and lowest moments. He is as captivating as he is interesting, and the Golden Globe was a well-deserved win for a man who almost makes us forget that he’s an actor at all.

While he couldn’t be there to attend the ceremony in person due to flooding in the area, he did send a message on Instagram of thanks to the Globes and everyone who considered his role a win. He credits the entire team of the series for making it possible and thanks fans for their unwavering support. As if we could give the series and its actors any less.

Here’s to a big night for one of the best in the business and the start of a new chapter for Yellowstone.

Cole Hauser says fans can expect more time with the Duttons in the future

Cole Hauser also provided some thrilling news to fans of Yellowstone yesterday, and it almost feels like it happened at a moment when our eyes weren’t peeled waiting for it. The actor took the Golden Globes red carpet with his wife and talked about everything from date night to the show we all love with Entertainment Tonight. As they spoke, Hauser revealed that Yellowstone will be returning for seasons six and seven.

Yes, sound the alarms and call your best friend (we told you you’d need their attention tonight) — Yellowstone hasn’t finished telling its emotional story yet. While Hauser had already spoken about season five not being the last, we were thrilled to hear that we’ve got at least two more on the horizon.

“I work in the best office in the world; Montana is it. I mean, the writing’s unbelievable with Taylor, the actors are superb, and we’ve got a great crew. You know, we just finished five, and we’ve got six and seven coming, so we’re excited.”

Montana is beautiful, and we agree that the Dutton ranch must be the best office in the world, especially when keeping the company that Hauser keeps every day. He’s a lucky guy, hard-working and motivated, and the character he brings to life is a fan favorite, not just in the Yellowstone realm. He’s a favorite across the entertainment realm as a whole.

Yellowstone will be back after its midseason hiatus in the summer of 2023, and until then, you can keep up with the first four seasons of the series on Paramount.