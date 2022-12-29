Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Fans ring in the New Year with Paramount’s celebration marathon as Piper Perabo teases trouble for the Duttons

Tis the season to be a fan of Yellowstone, fa la la la la la la la la; we know it’s past the “time” to be singing Christmas carols, but we’re still in the holiday spirit until the first of the year and the Duttons are helping to bridge the gap between one holiday and the next with an exciting marathon happening on Paramount. The New Year Celebration Marathon kicked off today at noon, and we’re seven episodes into the first thrilling season of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama.

In addition to a marathon of our favorite episodes up to this point, we’re also looking forward to what’s next for the Dutton family, and Piper Perabo is teasing that it’s going to be trouble. Struggles are nothing new for our favorite cowboys and ranch hands, but the stakes have never been higher than they are now, and it’s a different ball game this time. Speaking of trouble, fans are also talking about the upcoming impeachment issue that Jamie is bringing to the table regarding his father, so there’s a lot to unpack in Taylor Sheridan’s universe today.

You know the drill from here: grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice, and let’s ride in,

Piper Perabo teases trouble on the horizon for the Dutton family

Piper Perabo is talking about the exciting fifth season of Yellowstone and all of the ups and downs the Dutton family has been through so far. While they’ve been banding together to find a sense of strength and longevity, one Dutton stands outside, ready to light it all on fire.

Perabo began by singing Wes Bentley’s praises to TV Line as she looked forward to the midseason finale with a hint of fear; there’s not some sunshine and rainbows scenario on the horizon for the Dutton family. It will be an all-out battle for survival in every sense of the word, and we can’t wait to see how it unfolds. Perabo says that Sheridan leads us to the narrative if we stop and pay attention.

“I think Wes is such a good actor and so fun, and I love that he continues to be — no matter how much John includes him — the thorn in his side. And this relationship that he’s getting into with Dawn Olivieri’s Sarah Atwood is so much trouble — so much trouble. I think you can tell that things are going really south because [the seventh] episode doesn’t end at the fair; it ends with him practicing that speech. And Taylor’s very good — if you’re paying attention, he’s telling you where the trouble’s coming from. I think the fact that he ends with that scene is, for those paying attention, he’s showing you.”

Perabo also notes that, as a cast, they’re also not sure what will happen when they get back to the second half of the series. So we’re all in the same boat together.

“There’s a lot coming. Things are on the move. I can’t wait to get back to the back half just because I want to know what happens. I personally only know what happens up to the midseason finale up to that last second, and I don’t know what happens when we come back.”

In just a few days, we’ll know what’s happening up until that last moment too, and we’ll all be struggling to keep it together until the series returns for its midseason premiere next year.

Yellowstone is ringing in the new year with a marathon on Paramount

If you’ve been scrolling through network channels today to find something exciting to watch, chances are you stumbled upon a marathon happening on Paramount. The New Year Celebration Marathon honoring each episode of Yellowstone so far is ushering us from 2022 to 2023 with our favorite cowboy family: the Duttons.

Airing from noon to 11 pm each day through Jan. 1, fans can see Yellowstone, sharing their favorite scenes with friends and loved ones. We can rewatch old fight scenes, romantic moments, and the many heartbreaking moments the family has suffered as we wait out this time between one holiday and the next. From our favorite moments between Rip and Beth to scenes where John Dutton shines against his enemies, it’s fun to start the series again and watch it from day one.

If you’ve missed any of the marathon today, don’t fret. You can stream season one on Peacock as you get ready to tune into the next set of episodes, beginning to air tomorrow.

Fans are talking about the upcoming impeachment

The elephant in the room where the midseason finale is concerned is the conversation Jamie and Sarah Atwood have been sharing about impeaching the Governor of Montana, John Dutton. Jamie has been upset with his father ever since the previous governor, Lynelle Perry, decided to show her support for John instead. Of course, the situation is far more layered than that, but fans know that the Dutton family bonds have been rocky at best for this father/son duo.

So fans were scared when Jamie and Sarah decided to move forward with an attempt at impeaching John Dutton. He’s not making wise choices right now, and we’re all wondering why exactly he thinks this is the route he should take. Yes, if things work in his favor, his father won’t be governor anymore; but there’s a lot more in the works than that. Plus, does he think the road to getting what he wants will be easy? These questions and more are swimming around in fans’ minds, and they’ve taken to Reddit to discuss it.

Some fans hope Jamie is playing the long game and that this is all some way to trap Sarah Atwood and Market Equities for good. While we had that hope at the beginning, we lose it each time we see a scene with Jamie and Sarah.

Other fans wonder if he’s even considering that impeaching his dad isn’t going to be the red carpet to Governor of Montana that Jamie thinks it will be.

Also, Jamie seems to be forgetting the skeletons in his own closet; but fans haven’t, and we’re sure Sheridan hasn’t either.

All in all, we can only see the attempt at impeachment causing more problems for Jamie, but lately, he does seem to be a glutton for punishment. Here’s hoping he can handle it once it’s dished out to him. You can see the midseason finale of Yellowstone on Jan. 1, and don’t forget to tune into the marathon happening on Paramount in the meantime.