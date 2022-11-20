Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Kelly Reilly talks the unexpected love between Rip and Beth as Paramount celebrates a record setting premiere

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we’re just an hour away from a new episode of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama, and as the continued ups and downs happen for the Dutton family, we’re waiting on bated breath. In the first two episodes, John Dutton was sworn in as Governor of Montana, and the lives of those around him began to change, some more drastically than others. Some of those changes were in John Dutton’s camp, while others served to highlight already tense relationships with adversaries and growing uncertainty between John and those he called friends.

Okay, so maybe friends is a strong word, but we’re anxious to see what takes place between Chief Thomas Rainwater and John Dutton when the two sit down to have a (hopefully) amicable conversation about staying on the same side of this fight. Before tonight’s new episode, we’re looking at what Kelly Reilly is saying about Rip and Beth’s love story and how Paramount is celebrating the season five record-setting premiere, and how it relates to The Walking Dead. You know the drill from here; grab your Yellowstone-loving bestie and your drink of choice because we’re riding in.

Kelly Reilly talks Beth Dutton and her love story with Rip Wheeler

Kelly Reilly breathes life into the powerhouse that is Beth Dutton, and we cannot wait to see what she does in each new episode. From her fiery personality and the way she owns each room she walks into to her love affair with Rip Wheeler, people want to be Beth Dutton.

On the relationship that has become a favorite across the entertainment realm, Reilly says the power of their romance began to unfold as Sheridan kept writing the story. She shares the following sentiments in a chat with the Wrap ahead of the third episode of season five.

“Well, it revealed itself in the writing. Taylor Sheridan loves writing these two characters, and these are not gentle people, these are fighters, and they are broken. And the fact that Beth and Rip have such a devotion towards one another and there’s romance within that, people have just… I don’t know; you have to ask him, he wrote it so whether or not he planned for this, I don’t know, but the idea that you’ve got the rancher’s daughter with the head cowboy of the ranch. He is such an unexpected love for her. But he’s only ever been the only love for Beth and we know how loyal she is to her dad and to him. It just feels there’s an old-fashioned quality to this relationship that weirdly feels wholesome even though they’re both killers.”

Reilly shared what she loves most about playing Beth, which changes depending on the scene, the situation, and Reilly’s mood. Viewers get different versions of Beth depending on what she sets out to do in the morning; sometimes it’s destructive, other times it’s

“God, it changes depending on my mood. There is a force of nature quality about her so when I step into that, it’s very different to my own and it’s very energizing and exhilarating and it feels… It’s a lot of fun to play that side of her. I’ve played her now for five years. And I remember the first time when I got the role, I immediately was filled with terror because I didn’t really know how I was going to do it. And Taylor was very specific about what he wanted and who she was and really owning that aspect of her. And first of all, it’s not necessarily likable; it’s not an easy palate. She’s an anti-hero in a way that fierceness and that terror and that beauty, that edge, unpredictable, dangerous quality is something that I’ve really enjoyed and embraced. And yeah, she’s complicated, and so there are times where I’ve really frustrated with her, and there are times where I’m very protective of her and just want people to understand her.”

Reilly being protective of Beth is something fans hold dear because we’re all protective of her too. She’s brutal, brilliant, fiery, and an incredible source of emotion in the series. She loves her father, vows to protect him, and won’t stop until she takes down anything that threatens him, no matter the cost.

Paramount celebrates the season five premiere

The season five premiere of Yellowstone was a monumental moment for the series and fans who have been singing its praises since 2018. Being an honorary Dutton is as natural to some fans as breathing, but not everyone took the ride to the ranch with the first episodes.

Whether you’re a new fan or one who has been here since the beginning, everyone who tuned into the two-hour season five premiere helped set a new record for the series.

Deadline shares the following quote from the President and CEO of Showtime/Paramount Media Networks.

“Taylor Sheridan has done it again with nearly 16 million viewers watching Yellowstone’s return on Sunday night, solidifying its status as the number one show across all of TV. The premiere night was up across all demos, most interestingly with younger viewers up nearly 60%, proving this franchise still has a lot of room to grow.”

Room to grow is the exact promise fans have been longing to hear; Yellowstone has staying power thanks to the storyline and the characters, and it’s showing no signs of stopping yet. Regarding other powerhouse shows across the entertainment realm, Deadline notes that Yellowstone‘s season five premiere was “the most watched cable television premiere since The Walking Dead.” That sentiment says it all; fans of The Walking Dead were also part of a pop culture phenomenon, and it appears that Yellowstone is following suit on an entirely different playing field.

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios, also commented on Sheridan’s talent and vision for where the Duttons are going.

“Taylor and I could not be more thrilled with the response to our season five premiere. When we started this journey, we all truly believed in Taylor’s vision for the Dutton family and now the fans have spoken. We cannot thank Chris McCarthy, MTV Entertainment Studios/Paramount Network enough for their support – they have taken our show to places we never dreamed possible and we value their partnership and friendship more than we can say.”

Season five of Yellowstone continues to air on Paramount with new episodes on Sunday evenings. Here’s to a new chapter for the Duttons and hopefully a little peace along the way.