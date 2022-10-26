Latest ‘Yellowstone’ News: Taylor Sheridan’s universe is growing again as Jefferson White shares a glimpse into Yellowstone’s past

Happy Wednesday, Yellowstone fans, and welcome to another exciting news day in the Dutton realm. With the Nov. 13 season 5 premiere drawing closer with each passing day, we’re about to dive into a new realm of territory on the ranch. Taylor Sheridan will also bless us with more of the family backstory, which is news fans were already aware of. However, breaking news had us packing our bags ready to head to the ranch today.

So just what was that exciting news, and what did Finn Little post on Instagram that made us all take a step back and look at the bigger picture? Well, you know the drill! Grab your favorite person, drink, and a warm blanket because we’re about to ride in.

Taylor Sheridan’s universe is growing again in a major way

Fans have been anxiously awaiting news on the upcoming prequel for Yellowstone, 1923, and we found out today that the project is starting off with a two-season arc. That’s right, the series starring Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford will be debuting with 16 episodes spread across two thrilling seasons.

1923’s synopsis reads as follows for anyone who hasn’t seen it yet:

“1923 focuses on the Dutton family’s next two generations as they struggle to survive historic drought, lawlessness and prohibition, and an epidemic of cattle theft; all battled beneath the cloud of Montana’s great depression, which preceded the nation by almost a decade.”

As fans are already aware, 1883 was the heartbreaking first look at the first leg of the Dutton’s journey and all of the trials and tribulations they faced as they traveled west to find the great American dream.

With the loss of Elsa, James, and Margaret’s daughter, their journey west landed them at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, which obviously led us to the series and characters we know and love now. 1923 is going to further bridge the gap between the days of Dutton’s past and the future. We’re filling in the space between James and John and all of the beauty and heartache along the way.

In addition to a two-season 1923, Sheridan is also said to be thinking of Yellowstone-esque series’ set in the 1940s and the 1960s. These shows would continue telling the story of a family who has a lot to gain and even more to lose as they navigate the twists and turns of life, land ownership, and love.

Finn Little reminds us to look beyond what we see on TV

Finn Little is a Yellowstone fan favorite for several reasons. One: his character, Carter, is a little rough around the edges and has experienced more ups and downs at his young age than some will go through in their entire lives. He trucks forward with a smile, a glimmer of hope, and enough sarcasm and wit to stand up to the bunkhouse boys at the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.

As an actor, Little is well-known for giving glimpses into life at Yellowstone and perfectly timed behind-the-scenes looks into what must happen to craft the series we all love. In an Instagram post today, Little gave the nod to the important people who work behind the scenes so that the actors can tell these beloved stories.

“Shoutout to the tireless on-set medics. Always there at the ready.”

Little said, sharing a photo of one of the medics who allowed the Duttons and their ranch hands to get a bit reckless.

There are so many moving pieces to a series that you love, be it Yellowstone or anything else on television, and sometimes we forget that if one of those pieces wasn’t involved, nothing would be quite the same. It would all be a little less impactful for a series as intense as Yellowstone if the medics weren’t there to watch everything going on.

So here’s to the medics, the camera people, the creators, and the magicians — all of them who work together to bring the magic to life.

Jefferson White gives a beautiful glimpse into filming Yellowstone

Jefferson White breathes life into Jimmy, and in addition to acting, he’s also incredibly talented with a camera. So much so that he’s taken photos of his cast and crew as they create the majesty of the cowboy drama we know and love.

In an adorable video, White shares some precious moments and essential scenes that stuck out to him on his journey through the latest season, and it’s an emotional watch. You get to know these actors and the characters they portray over the seasons we enjoy together. We all feel like a family, somehow, and watching our family flourish is beautiful in every sense of the word.

Yellowstone rewind: season 3, episode 2

“Freight Trains and Monsters” is the name of the second episode of the third season, and we see the Duttons in a state somewhere between hurt and healing. Several family members, including Beth and Tate, fell victim to those who wished to harm them in season two. Tate was kidnapped not long after Beth was ambushed, and they were both subject to the kind of heartache that is almost unbearable to think about.

One of the best ways the Duttons have found themselves to be able to heal is to be outside in the open air. They decide to set up a camp that allows Tate to be back in his element, surrounded by people willing to risk their lives to keep him safe, while he begins to understand what the world looks like after the great tragedy.

Of course, that doesn’t mean that it’s all sunshine and rainbows either, as they’re trying to adjust — trouble still lurks close by, waiting to jump out and grab them. It can wait another day, though, and as fans are aware, it certainly does. The evil that begins showing its face in season 3 is an evil we’re still fearful of in the lead-up to season 5.

If you’re looking for the heartwarming, Yellowstone hasn’t abandoned it just yet, and we see a sweet moment between John and Rip when the latter can thank his father figure for the home he’s been given, but most importantly: for what John said in the letter.

The house is a bonus for Rip, but when John calls him his son, that means everything.

A fan-favorite is also introduced in the episode, as we first meet Teeter, and we can’t get enough of her. What will the future hold for our favorite pink-haired ranch hand? You’ll have to continue your Yellowstone binge-a-ton to find out.

You can see the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming on Peacock now.