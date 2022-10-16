Latest ’Yellowstone’ News: the cast joins together for a special ride as we celebrate an important birthday

Happy Sunday, Yellowstone fans; we hope you’re having an excellent wind down after channeling your inner Beth Dutton or Rip Wheeler for the last couple of days. Whether you’ve been roping and riding or eating corporate sharks for dinner, we’re sure you’ve been living your best ranch hand lives. Those who bring our favorite characters to life in Paramount’s number-one show have also enjoyed their weekend. From a ride to encourage voters to a birthday within the cast — it’s a great weekend to be a fan of Yellowstone. So grab your favorite parka and settle in for a nice ride to the fire pit because we’ve got the latest and greatest ready for you to enjoy.

Mo Brings Plenty shares photos from a special ride

Mo Brings Plenty, who plays Mo on Yellowstone, shared images from an exciting ride to support voters that took place on Oct. 15. The event took place in Kayenta, AZ, at the Kayenta Rodeo Arena.

In a caption on Instagram, Mo shared the following sentiments about the event hosted by Harness / Protect the Sacred:

“Today I, along with several others, celebrated the influence of the BIPOC communities in American cowboy/western culture via a SOLIDARITY RIDE CELEBRATION as we seek to encourage voters around the country to ride to their local polling stations in their own style to vote on November 8, 2022.”

He noted that the event also held a “panel discussion and concert with Dhaka Sukarno, Dach Martin, and Dirt Rhodes.”

Piper Perabo, who made her Yellowstone debut in season 4, also joined Mo on the ride, and he shared images of the two of them on the ride. Perabo used her social platform to speak out for voter encouragement. She was proud to be part of the ride and the mission to encourage voters of all communities to get to their polling locations this November.

It’s time to celebrate another Yellowstone birthday

It’s celebration time on the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch, and Ethan Lee will be blowing out candles today! Lee plays a ranch hand and cowboy named Ethan on Yellowstone — and it’s really not a character for him at all.

Lee is a real-life cowboy; strong, skilled, and devoted to his family. Like his character on screen, he spends his days on a horse, enjoying the ranch life, and working hard. The heart of the series lies within the stories of the bunkhouse crew, and Ethan sure helps sell the story of a western. Taylor Sheridan brought men and women who knew the lifestyle well to the core of the series, and Ethan never misses a beat.

He’s an essential part of the muscle of the ranch, and he’s a character you can’t help but root for, even if he doesn’t bask in the spotlight for long. He’s happy to do the work, put in the time, and relax at the ranch at the end of the day.

So today, we’re wishing Lee a very happy birthday and hoping this year brings him lots of joy and magic — on the series and off-screen.

Yellowstone rewind: season 2, episode 2

Continuing our Yellowstone rewind, we watched episode 2 of the second season today and were reminded of the powerful storyline that continued to develop as the series returned.

Season 1 gave fans a deep dive into the characters as we were greeting them, with some flashbacks to allow us new insight into what made them who they are, and season 2 is continuing to flesh them out.

The episode, titled “New Beginnings,” had one of those fresh starts on the ranch led to a blowout between two fan-favorite characters. The fight occurred because a boundary had to be set; one had to come out on top, and they also had to agree with the new hierarchy. Okay, so maybe agreeing with it isn’t the right word, but they had to come to terms with it.

Rip Wheeler had always been John’s go-to guy, but when Kayce joined the ranch — he stepped up in a position that led to Rip being “less” in charge. John knew what he was doing at the time, as he always does, but the change was hard for both Kayce and Rip to adapt to. Seeing them fight wasn’t a favorite moment for viewers, but they had to learn to travel their new path together.

We also see Beth as she wreaks havoc at the dinner table, and it’s something we’ve seen her do before, and fans learn they’re not seeing the last of it. The reason for her table “discussions” won’t be discovered until later, but as you rewatch the early episodes knowing what you do after you’ve watched all four seasons, it all makes a lot more sense.

The Dutton family is as passionate a family as they are tough, and sometimes that passion comes out in less-than-stellar ways — but there’s (almost) always love at the center of it.