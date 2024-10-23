Liam Payne’s father gets devastating news about son’s remains, vows to ‘testify’ in investigation

It’s been over a week since Liam Payne died and yet there’s still no news about an internment service. His father, Geoff Payne, has reportedly been told that he may have to wait longer before he can take his son’s remains back home to the U.K., as prosecutors have yet to conclude the investigation into his death.

The former One Direction singer tragically fell from a third-floor balcony of CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires on Sept. 16. As the world mourns his passing, his heartbroken family has remained publicly under the radar except for his father, who despite his grief, flew to Argentina to see his son.

Liam Payne’s dad, Geoff, looking directly into the eyes of the fans after reading the heartfelt tributes… I just want to give him a hug. 💔 God 🙏 please give him some strength 🙏 pic.twitter.com/oIm3rY3Bcz — mohan dhfm🔥 (@Superstar_mohan) October 18, 2024

Geoff, 66, visited the morgue where Liam’s body is being held with the intent of flying it back home. But the Argentine Ministry of Justice officials in charge of the investigation said he has to wait until the results of the toxicological and histopathological examinations come out.

Argentina’s Ministry of Justice said in a press statement:

The representative of the Public Prosecutor’s Office informed the father that toxicological and histopathological studies complementary to the autopsy have not yet been completed, and their results are necessary to decide on the release of the body.

A family friend told the Daily Mail that the grieving dad “has been told it might take ten days for the tests to be completed” and that he is “finding the whole situation really tough. Geoff is totally heart-broken at losing his son.”

But he has vowed to do right by Liam and will not go home without him. It is the uncertainty of not knowing when this ordeal will be over is what he is finding very difficult to deal with. The Argentine officials say they expect the results to take ten days, but it might be a lot less time than that.

On Oct. 21, Geoff met with lead investigator Andrés Esteban Madrea of the National Criminal and Correctional Prosecutor’s Office No. 14 to share that he is willing to “testify about everything he knows about his son’s life that could help the investigation.” He also received updates on the investigation and they discussed whether it’s best to keep the case private. It is said that Liam’s dad wanted it to be transparent and open. As such, details have slowly come to light.

Each video of Geoff's makes me feel even more pain and makes me cry all over again. Imagine for this father to be in this place, to see all of this, oh my, what a tragedy. God give strength to this family pic.twitter.com/bCs7yzeULU — Bᵢₐ (I Love you Payno) (@zjmzt4n) October 19, 2024

Part of the investigation includes conducting forensic examinations on “cell phones, computers, photographs, and security camera videos” retrieved at the hotel, which could take longer to be analyzed. Hotel staff were also interrogated amid claims that Liam, who was believed to have stopped using drugs and alcohol, was preyed upon by drug dealers at the hotel. The statement continued:

Additionally, numerous witness statements have been taken to reconstruct the victim’s last hours and the scene of the events, a process that is still ongoing involving hotel staff, acquaintances, technical and medical professionals, and others connected to the victim through his work. Furthermore, the consular representation of the United Kingdom was informed about the legal proceedings relating to the case since the victim is a British citizen, and proper note was taken of their offer of collaboration.

Argentina’s Ministry of Justice assured that any developments arising from the investigation will first be communicated to Liam’s family. Geoff was reportedly also offered police protection due to the high-profile nature of his son’s death.

Geoff also visited CasaSur Palermo Hotel where he read the tributes for Liam and thanked the fans gathered outside for their vigil. He even looked out from the balcony where his son suffered a fatal fall.

