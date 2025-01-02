Lisa Rinna strips away 2024 — and everything else — in bold New Year selfie

Lisa Rinna celebrated the new year in her birthday suit. The former Days of Our Lives star posted a nude selfie on Instagram on New Years Eve 2024. Evidently, she wanted to bare it all ahead of 2025!

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s spicy photo utilized a mirror. The 61-year-old edited the pic to cover her — ahem — “swimsuit area”; two strategic stars were placed on her upper body, while a glittering 2025 covered the lower half. The photo was shared to her stories, so it has since disappeared.

This isn’t the first time Rinna has let it all hang out. She posted a similar snap last year. This one made the grid.

In January of 2024 she posed for Cosmopolitan’s “Sex After 60” feature. For the cover, she only wore a sheer, sparkling catsuit. In another photo for the story, she went topless with only a black, high waisted panty. She changed again for another snap and donned a nude bustier.

Rinna isn’t afraid to live boldly while aging. She feels more sure of herself in her 60s than she did in her youth.

“I’ve gotten to that place where at 60, I am so much more confident than I was at 30,” she explained to Cosmopolitan. “I love this age because I’m freer and more confident and more passionate than I’ve ever been.” She no longer feels held back by the expectations of others.

“Everything that I’ve gone through has brought me to this point where I do not f***ing care what anybody thinks about me,” she went on to say. “I don’t need your approval. I don’t need you to tell me whether I’m good, bad, ugly, cute, whatever. I’m going to do whatever I feel to make me happy.”

Rinna is anything but camera shy. She started her career as an actor and model. In 1992, she created the role of Billie Reed on Days of Our Lives. Four years later she appeared as Taylor McBride on Melrose Place.

She joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in 2014, and was a fan favorite until her departure in 2023. Her tenure on the show wasn’t without drama. Her beef with co-star Kathy Hilton caused fans to boo her at BravoCon 2022. In 2015, Rinna threw wine at co-star Kim Richards for bringing up Rinna’s husband, Harry Hamlin.

Beyond her career, Rinna is a mother of two daughters whom she shares with Hamlin. Delilah Belle was born on June 10, 1998 and sister Amelia Gray made her world debut on June 13, 2001. She is also a bonus mom to Hamlin’s son, Dimitri Alexander, from a previous relationship.

Rinna was close to her own mother, Lois, who also appeared on Housewives. Rinna blames some of her bad behavior on the series on the grief she felt when Lois died from a stroke in 2021.

“I have had a really rough time of it I think you’ve seen how hard this has hit me,” she explained on Instagram. “I’m sorry if I’ve raged on you, about you — it really has nothing to do with any of you.”

It appears as if after a couple of difficult years, Rinna is shedding all that doesn’t serve her. Perhaps her naked selfies are the physical manifestation of this.

