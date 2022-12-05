Of the many musicians out there in the world, Lizzo is one that few have anything bad to say about. She is talented, gives back, and is endlessly charming, but all too often her looks are the subject of crude comments. She does not usually respond, but she lets it be known that she has the time today.

The 34-year-old tweeted a response to another user of the site who sent her a screenshot of herself from a live video accompanied by an article about obesity. Since fat shamers like to hide behind the guise of ‘caring for others’ health’, she clapped back with the user’s profile picture and an article noting symptoms of diabetes.

Her images in response are meant to indicate the man may be near diabetes himself, and, while several are praising what she has done, others say she may be mistaken about what she is observing.

Later comments debated whether the back-and-forth was worth anyone’s time, and, for another, the most important question is what the successful singer, and not the random man who captured her attention, uses beauty-wise. Specifically, on her skin overall.

After the dragging, the initial user who sent the comments to the entertainer responded and in his view, it was not appropriate for her fans to comment on his looks either. It should be noted, however, that all Lizzo did was use the exact same tactics against the user. What comes around goes around, eh?

Just another day on one of the biggest free websites owned by the world’s richest man. Lizzo has had an incredibly impressive 2022, releasing her Grammy-nominated second album Special, earning an Emmy for her