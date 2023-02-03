Lucky ‘Yellowstone’ fans get an early Valentine’s Day treat with a meet and greet in Fort Worth, Texas

Cole Hauser and Taylor Sheridan are giving Dutton fans an early Valentine’s Day treat with an opportunity that’ll make you want to pack your bags and head to the Lonestar State. That’s right: if you’re a lucky Yellowstone fan in the state of Texas, specifically the Fort Worth area, you’ll want to cancel your plans this weekend.

Unless, of course, your plans were already to attend the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo. Hauser and Sheridan will attend on Friday afternoon, and Dutton die-hards won’t want to miss it. In addition to living all of our dreams and meeting Hauser and Sheridan, lucky fans can also get their hands on one-of-a-kind Yellowstone and 6666 Ranch merch from the Stock Show & Rodeo.

Fort Worth Culture Map shared the news this afternoon and gave locals information on when to line up and which booth Sheridan and Hauser will be stationed at. For those with admission to the event, meeting Sheridan and Hauser won’t require a separate ticket, but you’ll want to ensure that you’re hydrated and prepared to wait; let’s face it — meeting everyone’s favorite cowboy is sure to take a lot out of you.

So if you’ve got a ticket to the show already, how do you meet Hauser and Sheridan? Culture Map shared the following details, but with the meet and greet beginning at 4:30, it’s advisable to get there early if you want to get an autograph from your favorite ranch hand.

This Friday, from 4:30-6:30 pm, you can find the pair at the “6666 Ranch booth near the south end of Aisle 700 in the Amon G. Carter. Jr. Exhibits Hall.” If you can’t take a red eye to Fort Worth tonight, don’t fret — while it’s not as good as the real thing, you can always watch Hauser as Rip Wheeler in the first four seasons of Yellowstone streaming now on Peacock.