Star Wars Will Soon Let Luke Skywalker Wield A Yellow Lightsaber

When Rey whipped a yellow lightsaber out of nowhere at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, fans were confused about where she’d got it. Marvel’s Star Wars comics may be about to explain it, though. Star Wars #6 was originally due this May, but was held up given the pandemic. It’s now set for release this September, and you can see from its cover that it’ll contain a shocking bombshell: Luke Skywalker wielding a yellow saber.

The current incarnation of the SW comics take place after The Empire Strikes Back, so the series is exploring Luke’s Jedi training and how he became so adept by Return of the Jedi. The thing is, though, that Luke had a green lightsaber in Episode VI. Well, it seems he trained with a yellow one before he got hold of his green model. But then what happened to it? How did Rey get it? Are they the same saber at all? We don’t know the answers to these questions yet, but hopefully we will in time.

Here’s the full solicitation for the issue, written by Charles Soule with art by Jesus Saiz. The intriguing cover, meanwhile, comes from R.B. Silva.

This isn’t the first time Soule’s run has tied into the lightsaber mysteries of the sequels, of course. #2 revealed that a mysterious individual got hold of Luke’s blue lightsaber after Vader cut his hand off, which may offer our first clue as to how Maz Kanata ended up with the weapon in The Force Awakens. It seems plausible that the story of all three lightsabers – the fate of the blue, the creation of the green and the origins of the yellow – will turn out to be interconnected.

Be sure to catch Star Wars #6 in comic book stores and on digital this September.