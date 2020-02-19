The tangled tale of Luke Skywalker’s various lightsabers just took an interesting turn. As seen in A New Hope, his first one was Anakin’s. This blue saber was given to him by Obi-Wan Kenobi on Tatooine and used up until the finale of The Empire Strikes Back. During his battle with Darth Vader, Luke’s hand was chopped off and both it and Anakin’s lightsaber plummeted into the depths of Cloud City.

The next time we saw Luke in Return of the Jedi he was wielding a green lightsaber that he’d constructed himself. We last saw that saber in flashbacks in The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker, most notably when Luke activated it at the moment he contemplated killing the young Kylo Ren.

Of course, this sequence of events has raised a number of questions over the years, with the biggest being how Anakin’s lightsaber got from the bottom of Cloud City into Maz Kanata’s bar for Rey to find. Now, we might get some answers, as the ongoing Star Wars comic by writer Charles Soule and artist Jesús Saiz shows a mysterious figure catching Anakin’s lightsaber. Yet another layer of mystery has arisen now though, as the newly released cover of the upcoming Star Wars #6 shows Luke wielding a never-before-seen yellow lightsaber.

New Star Wars Comic Reveals Luke's Secret Yellow Lightsaber

There are a few things we can surmise from this. The first is that Luke probably didn’t build this himself as canonically, his green lightsaber was the first saber he built. There’s even a deleted scene from Return of the Jedi of him activating it for the first time. This indicates that he either found or was given it, possibly by a survivor of Order 66 that we’re yet to encounter.

Whatever the case, he can’t have held onto it for too long, as he commenced building the green one soon after Empire. Maybe it’s a loan? And, of course, this also links Luke to Rey’s yellow lightsaber in the final scene of The Rise of Skywalker. Seriously attentive Star Wars fans will also spot this as a subtle reference to the original Kenner line of toys, which featured Luke wielding a yellow saber.

We’ll find out exactly how this all goes down when Star Wars #6 lands this May.