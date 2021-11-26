Madonna has never been shy about showing skin. Part of the acclaimed artist’s brand is her unconventional wardrobe and public appearances, freedom of expression that, clearly, she feels strongly about.

When anyone or anything attempts to censor or otherwise impede that expression, you can absolutely expect the singer to kick off, and that’s exactly what she’s done as a result of recent actions taken by one social media website. As per a lengthy account of the spat provided by the star, Madonna describes how several photographs of herself were removed by the site for being a little too revealing.

One such example can be found below, albeit with the ‘offending’ content censored in order to avoid yet another takedown.

Madonna states that her management team — which has no involvement in her Instagram presence — was contacted and informed of the removal due to a “small portion” of her nipple being exposed. “Giving thanks that I have managed to maintain my sanity through four decades of censorship…… sexism……ageism and misogyny,” she continues before finishing with a critique of hypocrisy in U.S. law.

Unsurprisingly, the controversy is likely to spur debates over censorship and free speech, but it’s worth noting that Instagram, like most companies, has policies in their terms of service that prohibit the uploading of explicit content. Does the above fall into that category, though? Have your say in the usual place below.