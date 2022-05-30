‘The Mandalorian’ season 3 release date announced

The third season of Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian is fast approaching, and the date we’ll next see the adventures of Mando / Din Djarin and Grogu is not far away.

The third season of The Mandalorian was announced in April 2020 with an originally intended release date of Christmas 2021, but thanks to COVID-19 this has obviously not been the case for the much-loved Star Wars TV series.

Favreau has stated that the filming wasn’t too badly affected by COVID-19 thanks to the show’s many alien prosthetic masks and ability to digitally augment scenes and characters to their advantage.

The third season is now confirmed to premiere February 2023, after an announcement at Star Wars Celebration 2022. Favreau and fellow showrunner Dave Filoni also welcomed back Katee Sackhoff to the cast.

Clearly, plot details are being kept tightly under wraps and little information has surfaced on the third season other than confirmed returning cast members such as Pedro Pascal, Giancarlo Esposito, and Carl Weathers. Gina Carano will not be returning to the show, following her firing from Disney after a series of ill-advised controversial tweets and public comments.

The show’s first spin-off, Book of Boba Fett, did not impact the third season of the show and is treated as a separate story while The Mandalorian continues to focus on Din Djarin.

Insider Daniel Richtmann reported at the time of the second season that the third season would again have an increased budget as Disney Plus originals continue to become more expensive and higher quality in production value.