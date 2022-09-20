Margot Robbie admits she was ‘mortified’ by ‘Barbie’ set photos landing online

Margot Robbie’s latest movie may be Amsterdam, but everybody knows what the real fans are thirsty for: Barbie! Set to hit theaters next summer, fans can’t get enough of Greta Gerwig’s upcoming rom-com featuring Robbie as the titular plastic-formed superstar model and Ryan Gosling as her boyfriend-to-be (or perhaps just guypal) Ken.

The internet went an appropriate amount of crazy when some of the first set photos from the film were released featuring Gosling and Robbie in matching Day-Glo skating outfits. Fans went crazy for the look and it’s even spawned its own little fashion movement — dubbed, naturally, “Barbiecore” — but Robbie recently confessed that she wasn’t having diva feels when the pictures were taken. Quite the opposite, really.

“I can’t tell you how mortified we were,” Robbie told host Jimmy Fallon during a recent appearance on The Tonight Show. Fallon brought up a recent appearance by co-star Gosling to segue into a discussion of the movie, but when he produced the much-beloved photos in question, Robbie surprisingly admitted that appearing in front of the sightseers and paparazzi on the day of exterior shoots was personally mortifying. “We look like we’re like laughing and having fun, but dying on the inside. Dying,” Robbie told Fallon. “I was like, this is the most humiliating moment of my life.”

“I mean I knew that we had some exteriors to shoot in LA. I knew, okay, once you were doing exteriors, you’re gonna get papped. There’s probably going to be a little crowd of people who are going to stand out, because, you know, we stand out a little bit in those outfits. So I knew there was going to be a little bit of attention, and probably some photos would get out there, but not like it did. It was like mad. It was like hundreds of people watching.” — Margot Robbie

Robbie can probably count on similar crowds accumulating next year, this time at local movie theaters when the film makes its premiere in summer 2023. While few details have surfaced regarding the story, an all-star cast and a lineup of stars that includes America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, and Michael Cera is going to be a sure-fire draw, with or without neon color.