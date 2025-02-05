Forgot password
Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for MoveOn
Marjorie Taylor Greene high-key hints that insurrections are only okay when Republicans lead them

The raging Republican refuses to shut her mouth even though she never has anything nice, decent, or truthful to say.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|

Published: Feb 5, 2025 04:22 pm

After days of Americans shouting for Democrats to do something in the wake of Elon Musk’s inquiry into the Treasury Department, Representatives finally heard the call. Democrats and even some RINO Republicans came out in force on Tuesday, hosting a rally to fight against what many have perceived to be a hostile takeover of the department by Musk and his DOGE task force.

The unelected billionaire has been given what the White House has described as “read-only access” to sensitive data about what the department pays out, leading to several funding freezes and backtracked initiatives from the administration — and it’s left plenty of Americans uneasy. All except those MAGA backers like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who, as usual, is more than happy to find a way to spin this in Trump’s favor. The MAGA minion took to her favorite echo chamber, X.com, to rail against those pesky Democrats this week, and of course, her post was completely divorced from reality.

Sharing a two-second-long clip of New Jersey Democrat LaMonica McIver shouting, “Shut down the Senate. We are at war.” Greene told her followers, “This sounds like a call for insurrection to me.” And we can only imagine how she managed it with a straight face.

Setting aside the January 6 of it all, the short clip says more about Greene than she realizes. Her clip comes from The Blaze‘s “coverage of the protests,” which consists of out of context clips of “angry Black women” like Jasmine Crockett and McIver, boogey men like Chuck Shumer, and self described “scrappy dyke” Becca Baliant.

Greene watched pulled an out of context, two second clip and immediately jumped on social media to weaponize it. It’s a classic Republican move, but one that Trump’s lawsuit against CBS for editing Kamala Harris 60 Minute interview will make illegal. Oh, and basically anything Fox News can say about him going forward.

“If anyone gets hurt because of what these people are screaming out to the American people, they should all be thrown under the jail. It’s a total disgrace that members of Congress are acting like this,” one thought-deprived commenter wrote, as if Republicans just like Greene haven’t been foaming at the mouth for the last four years.

“If Republicans did this, we would be arrested,” wrote another. The persecution mind frame is almost funny. Need we remind them that they did “protest” after Trump lost, and 1500 people were sent to prison? Trump has pardoned almost every January Sixer, meaning that no one has even paid for the bad behavior.

Perhaps the best response came from one brain-addled Republican, who shared a screenshot of U.S. Penal Code § 2382, which states, “Whoever incites, sets on foot, assists, or engages in any rebellion or insurrection… shall be fined… imprisoned, or both; and shall be incapable of holding any office under the United States.” Oh, the irony.

When it was MAGAs calling to “hang Mike Pence” or threatening to “shoot Nancy Pelosi,” Greene was cheering right alongside. When it’s Elon Musk throwing a Nazi salute, they want more context. Now that Trump has won, they want unity. It’s a never ending cycle of hypocrisy, and Greene is a key spoke on the wheel of insanity.

McIver’s speech, along with those given by Democrat powerhouses like Elizabeth Warren and Chuck Schumer, was directed solely at Musk’s overreach. “I came here with one simple message, just like you all. We will not take this s*** from Donald Trump and Elon Musk,” she passionately pleads. “I tell you that when we leave here, we need to organize and mobilize,” McIver says, telling constituents to call their representatives, “especially the Republicans,” and tell them Musk’s involvement in the Treasury is something “we will not take…. We will fight back.”

“And Goddamnit, shut down the city. We are at war. Anytime a person can pay $250 million into a campaign, and they be given full access to the Department of the Treasury of the United States of America, we are at war.”

Hear, hear.

