‘Married at First Sight’ season 17 premiere date, filming location and how to watch

Married at First Sight is a one-of-a-kind reality TV experience where two strangers, as the name would imply, marry at first sight. As one might assume, often all kinds of chaos quickly ensues, but somehow, amidst all the drama, sometimes romance actually blooms! Five couples begin the experience with hopeful eyes and open hearts, but not all of them will make it to the Decision Day deadline, where they can once again say “I Do” or run away screaming “I Don’t.” With season 17 just around the corner, we want to know all the details. Here is everything we know so far about the upcoming season of Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight is a modern-day matchmaking experiment that began all the way back in 2014 when six New York City hopeful singles took that stressful walk down the aisle to meet their future spouse, sight unseen. The show’s premise features couples that are matched behind the scenes by a panel of experts who then launch them into a several weeks-long process of honeymoon, cohabitation, and hopefully newlywed bliss.

In the first season, all three couples successfully survived the process and said “I Do” on Decision Day; however, only one pair is still going strong. Jamie Otis, as previously seen on The Bachelor, and her hubby Doug Hehner were the first and longest-running couple on the show. Since then, the series has seen many brides and grooms come and go; it has filmed in over 10 different locations(circling back to a few of the fan favorites) and has upped its couple count to five per show. It has matched 64 couples, with 13 still together so far. Now it’s time to saddle up for another season because season 17 is now a go!

Married at First Sight season 17 has finally revealed all of its logistical secrets, the when, where, and how we have all been dying to know. MAFS 17 will premiere on October 11th, with filming taking place in Denver, Colorado. It will feature ten hopeful singles, thus five new couples. There are rumors around who those certain someones might be, but usually, they aren’t confirmed until the matchmaking episode. The matchmaking episode gives fans a little behind-the-scenes look at the selection process and how the experts take all those singles and couple them up. It reveals what each person is looking for, what they do, what they look like, and many other dirty details. Sometimes, the experts sneak attack them by visiting their homes and going through their cabinets and drawers! It’s the best.

Where to watch Married at First Sight season 17

Married at First Sight is a Lifetime Network original, so you can catch it on the Lifetime channel. You can also see the reality series on other services that hook up to its streaming app, such as Philo or Sling. While older seasons are available on Netflix, the newer ones will be exclusively on Lifetime and its affiliates. Yet, if you want to catch up on all the past seasons, couples, and drama, then Netflix is a great place to start! Also, may we recommend these seven must-watch seasons to binge to get yourself in the mood for the hot off-the-press 17th season?

Married at First Sight season 17 will premiere on Lifetime on October 11th. Check out local guides, the Lifetime site and app, and Philo or Sling to catch it!