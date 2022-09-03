The top 7 must-watch seasons of ‘Married at First Sight’

Married at First Sight is the hit show that made viewers believe in love at first sight or at least marriage at first sight. But when two strangers meet for the first time at the altar, sparks are bound to fly, and in more ways than one. Married at First Sight has seen it all, love, loss, betrayal, and success against the odds. And as the show rounds its 15th season we can’t help but look back on some of the best Married at First Sight moments, from the ‘aww..’ to the awful. So join us for a trip down memory lane as we recap the 7 must-watch Married at First Sight seasons that caught both the headlines and let’s be real, our hearts.

Season 11 – New Orleans

Photo Via Lifetime

Season 11 is undoubtedly the most unique of all the MAFS seasons. Why? Because it happens to land right smack in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic. The entire production had to be shut down mid-season and Decision Day filming was put on hold, meaning the couples were quarantined together….indefinitely! The couples had to pick up where the film crews left off by videoing their own journey via home-video-style cameras. The couples ended up staying quarantined for 10 whole weeks, making the show last a total of 16 weeks, as opposed to the usual 8. It is the longest season of MAFS to date.

But while some couples’ relationships — such as Brett and Olivia’s — cracked under the pressure, others seemed to almost benefit from the extended time. It gave some couples an extra opportunity to get to know each other and proved to them if they could make it through a worldwide pandemic as near strangers then they could probably make it through anything as a couple. On Decision Day, three couples said “yes” and two have remained together currently. In fact, one of the fan-favorite couples — Amani and Woody Randall — just welcomed their first child together, a son named Reigh. This season is a must-watch for its quarantined couples.

Season 1 – New York

Photo Via Lifetime

An oldie but a goodie, and let’s be honest, it’s hard to beat the original! Season one took place in New York City and was the first time we watched three couples meet as strangers at the altar. The season started off with two couples having their dream wedding, and one couple living their nightmare. For Season one’s Jamie Otis, walking down the aisle and seeing her future husband Doug Hehner was a far cry from love at first sight. Jamie actually left the wedding in tears, and not tears of joy either. Following the wedding, Jamie literally collapsed to the floor saying she was not at all attracted to the man she had just married and was worried she had just made the biggest mistake of her life.

But in a turn of events that made fans believe in Married at First Sight fairytales, Jamie and Doug fell head over heels for each other. Doug’s patience and persistence finally won over uncertain Jamie. Jamie and Doug — along with their fellow co-stars — all said “yes” on Decision Day, and beyond. Jamie and Doug are the longest-running Married at First Sight couple with 8 years of marriage and two children under their belt, with possibly a third on the way. The couple proved to fans that with persistence, determination, and a little bit of luck, the Married at First Sight process can actually work. For this reason(and many more) Married at First Sight season 1 makes our must-watch list.

Season 9 – Charlotte

Photo Via Lifetime

The 9th Season of MAFS brought controversy, chaos, and some really cute couples, which is exactly why it made it on our top 7 list. Besides, what’s MAFS without a little drama? Season nine garnered a lot of attention mainly because of one of the most mismatched couples MAFS has seen, and we don’t just mean their height. Matt Gwynne and Amber Bowles were almost two feet apart in height and even farther apart in their goals. Amber wanted a settled, long-term commitment while it seemed like all Matt wanted was a platform of fame to further his dwindling basketball career and romantic prospects. Only one short week after getting married Matt stayed out all night, within two weeks the wedding band was off and within three, well we will let you watch and see.

But this duo wasn’t the only couple stealing the show’s spotlight, fellow couple Beth and Jamie Byce were also pretty dramatic in the beginning. But in one of the MAFS plot twists we all love so much, the two worked it out and joined two other couples in saying “yes” on Decision Day. Beth and Jamie and costars Deonna and Greg Okotie are two of the longest-running couples of MAFS. In fact, Deonna and Greg have their hands full with their now almost toddler son, Declan. The drama, the intrigue, and these long-lasting couples are why this season made our must-watch list.

Season 8 – Philadelphia

Photo Via Lifetime

While MAFS‘s season eight might have ended with only two couples intact, they were two of fans’ (and our) favorites. Season 8 was filmed in Philadelphia and introduced us to Stephanie “Philly Steph” and Aj Vollmoeller, and Kristine and Keith Dewar. These couples went through a few ups and downs but nothing compared to their co-stars, the infamous Kate and Luke Cuccurullo. Luke’s gaslighting ways consistently land him spots on MAFS‘s “worst husbands lists” and stole a lot of the spotlight during the season. So much so that many fans completely overlooked the fourth couple of the season – Jasmine McGriff and Will Guess. But the real star of the show — we have to say — was the champagne flute-shaped hot tub that Kristine and Keith escaped to during the especially chaotic couples’ retreat episode. Other than that, watching Aj and Steph fall in love is really one of the highlights of this season. The two couples are still together and going strong and are often featured as two of MAFS‘s most successful couples. We could say that it was the cute couples that sold us on this season but let’s be real, it was the champagne flute-shaped hot tub that did it.

Season 6 – Boston

Photo Via Lifetime

Season six took us to Beantown to meet some seriously cute (and chaotic) couples. Shawniece and Jephte Pierce were the fan favorites right from the start and stayed that way as the couples around them slowly but surely began to sink. Ryan Buckley’s party boy ways did not win him any favor with fans or his wife Jaclyn Schwartzberg, and as for fellow couple Molly Duff and Jonathan Francetic – well, that’s a whole other story. The couple spent the entire season with Molly rebuking John’s repeated attempts at intimacy, which culminated in an explosive blowup between the two that was caught on John’s phone camera. It got pretty ugly. The two ultimately parted ways before the season ended. Meanwhile, Shawniece and Jephte sailed through the season to Decision Day and beyond, and are now the proud parents of a little girl they named Laura.

But truthfully season six won our vote because of the ongoing connections it made; to other seasons, and other cast members. Shawniece and Jephte found such success through the show, that Jephte convinced an old classmate and football colleague of his to join the show when it came back to Boston. And not only did the process work for Jephte, it worked for his friend Olejawan, who found his wife Katina in season 14. But the far more scandalous connection this season made was between the jilted John and…the show’s expert, Dr. Jessica Griffin. In an unprecedented MAFS first, an expert matched herself! It was quite the scandal and obviously, Dr. Griffin was not asked to return to the show. But she and John subsequently got married and are still together and going strong. So does that count as one of the longest-running MAFS couples? We say yes!

Season 10 – Washington D.C.

Photo Via Lifetime

MAFS season 10 featured one of the most successful couples and not one but two of the most trainwreck couples in MAFS history, which is what made us put it on our must-watch list, because who doesn’t love a good polarity? Jessica and Austin Studer were not just MAFS sweethearts but America’s sweethearts. Their quirky ways and instant connection won fans’ hearts almost immediately. They sailed through the season and have been together ever since. They just welcomed their first child, a little boy named Weston.

Meanwhile, on the other side of love, there were Brandon and Taylor. These two were drama with a capital ‘D.’ The two fought battles in person and over social media, all culminating in Brandon leaving and refusing to be filmed. In a MAFS first (and so far only), Brandon and Taylor were granted an annulment of their marriage. In another MAFS first, even though the cameras stopped rolling on these two, the drama didn’t. The divorced duo were arrested and taken to jail over a bar fight which resulted in matching restraining orders. This secret was exposed during the season reunion and it was not exactly a proud moment for MAFS.

But the drama wasn’t over yet. In another MAFS first, another couple experienced infidelity, of the friendship kind. Zach Justice and Mindy Shiben looked like they were going to have a marriage made in heaven, but it turns out they were a match made in…well, somewhere else. Zach almost immediately expressed his disinterest in Mindy and things just went downhill from there. Zach refused to move into the couple’s shared apartment and soon fans and Mindy learned why. Zach was in a relationship with her longtime friend who he had met at their wedding. Eww! Zach and the friend ultimately broke up but obviously, things were over for him and Mindy. But then, following the season finale, Zach went on a date with former co-star Katie Conrad, whose marriage had also failed. The date caused fans to wonder, will Zach go out with literally anyone as long as they aren’t Mindy? Sheesh.

Season 7 – Dallas

Photo Via Lifetime

Many would think this season made the list because of America’s sweethearts Bobby and Danielle Dodd. And while these two are certainly a match made in MAFS heaven, we chose this season for yet another MAFS must-watch first. We all know marriage can end in heartbreak, but in handcuffs? That’s a new one, and season seven was the first — and so far only season — where a member of the couple was arrested during filming. Yes, you read that correctly. Mia Bally was arrested while filming the season as she tried to board the plane for her honeymoon with her new husband, Tristan Thompson. Mia spent part of her honeymoon in jail. When she was finally released and details were revealed, the charges against her were for stalking and stealing from her ex. Mia claimed it was simply a case of mistaken identity which was later proven to be a lie. The couple never fully recovered from their rocky start and ultimately called it quits following the finale.

These two were in direct contrast to their costars Danielle and Bobby Dodd who literally did not have a single disagreement the entire season. The pair simply quietly but happily sailed through their season and Decision Day. The couple is still together and has two children together, daughter Olivia and son Bobby Jr.

With 15 seasons and counting it is hard to pick just a few Married at First Sight favorites. But this comprehensive list certainly is a great jumping-off point and there is one thing that is certain – two strangers marrying, at first sight, is never dull.