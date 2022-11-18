‘Married at First Sight San Diego’: Where are they now? Biggest ‘MAFS’ season 15 surprises

True to form, the latest season of Married at First Sight held all the love, loss, fights, and drama we have come to expect and love from the show. With season 15 drawing to a close, this week the Where Are They Now special brought its own set of surprises and big reveals, and we were here for it. Here are all the biggest bombshells dropped during the special and all the juicy updates on the cast.

Binh and Morgan battle it out

Image via Lifetime

Binh and Morgan fought it out, literally. At least this time, it was in a fighting gym and not in their marriage. The once-married pair went to Morgan’s fighting gym, put on the boxing gloves, and exchanged blows while they caught up on each other’s lives. Despite the contentious setting, the two’s relationship couldn’t be on better terms. While they were the first couple to choose divorce, not even making it to Decision Day, they agreed they got a lot of the experiment as a whole. Both felt they learned a lot about themselves and what they wanted out of life and love overall.

Morgan revealed she is taking off on her own adventure as she travels across the world working as a traveling nurse. Binh on the other hand is taking more of an inner journey as he explores himself through therapy and begins working through some of his family and inner child issues. The two appear to be on good terms and are hopeful that their friendship can continue as they work on themselves as individuals and begin to create the lives they desire.

Intimate details of Alexis and Justin’s sex life revealed

Image via Lifetime

One thing you can always count on with Married at First Sight is that it goes there. Alexis and Justin got down and dirty by airing intimate details of their sex life, or lack thereof. Very intimate.

During an episode of the Married at First Sight Afterparty, Alexis revealed that there was a time when she and Justin had almost done the deed but that it just hadn’t “manifested.” Apparently, Justin took that to mean Alexis was blaming him for not being able to…perform. In retaliation, Justin met with Alexis in the park on camera and called her out, claiming her “imbalanced PH” was the reason he was unable to perform. Gross.

Alexis denied that her comments were any type of dig at Justin but the damage was done, and Justin continued his rant. He even called her a “narcissist” adding to the long list of other names he has called her in the past, including “compulsive liar,” “gaslighter,” and “user.” The couple’s history has been far from smooth, and the Where Are They Now special was no exception. The two battled it out the entire time, although at the very end they did reach somewhat of a mutual understanding with Justin finally somewhat apologizing to Alexis, who somewhat accepted his apology and vice versa.

Although Alexis and Justin may have made nice, we are not sure we will ever be able to forgive Justin for giving us that massive amount of TMI about the once-couple’s sex life.

Nate and Stacia are separated

Image via Lifetime

Nate and Stacia were initially one of the success stories of the season. They were relatively low maintenance and low drama throughout the season with only a few minor incidents of butting heads. They both said “yes” on Decision Day and were still together during the reunion, albeit not happily. Stacia had revealed she wasn’t feeling completely fulfilled by the relationship with Nate, but they were working on it.

While many fans were hopeful, they were not necessarily surprised when it was disclosed during the Where Are Now Special that Stacia and Nate’s relationship was on the rocks. Stacia revealed that although she had even moved into Nate’s small studio apartment to try to make things work, ultimately she had asked him for a separation. The two hadn’t spoken since but did make an effort during the special. In fact, by the end of it, they were looking pretty cozy together, and both said they were willing to keep trying to make their marriage work. Who knows what’s in store for these two? Perhaps a full reconciliation is right around the corner.

Lindy and Miguel are on the house hunt

Image via Lifetime

Lindy and Miguel were a fan-favorite couple right from the get-go, and their natural chemistry and connection made them easy to root for. Although the two did hit some road bumps during the couple’s retreat, by Decision Day everything appeared to be smoothed over and both said, “I do” to staying together.

During the Reunion, the two gushed that their relationship was stronger than ever, and the Where Are They Now special revealed that the lovebirds were actually looking at houses together. The camera crew came along as they looked at their first potential home. Although the house itself wasn’t a good fit, the two really liked starting the process. As of right now, they explained Lindy had moved into Miguel’s apartment. While things were going well, they were excited to move into a bigger space that belonged to both of them.

In fact, the two hinted at wanting more space so that they could move towards their hope of starting a family. Maybe a little “Migindy” will be in the works soon.

Krysten is off to bigger and better

Image via Lifetime

Krysten had some big news of her own as she announced to her MAFS friends that she was officially on the move. Krysten revealed that she had accepted a promotion that would be moving her to New York City. A new job and a swanky new NYC address? Things for Krysten are definitely looking up. In fact, she had her going away party during the Where Are They Now special, and all her MAFS costars were in attendance.

After an especially rocky romance with her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Mitch, it seemed like Krysten could use some good news, and it looks like she got it in spades. Krysten is enjoying her friendship with her former MAFS costars, is on good terms with her ex, and seems to be finally getting the happy ending she wanted, even if it wasn’t exactly how she thought it would look.

Mitch’s love life is on the outs

Image via Lifetime

Mitch was not always a fan favorite of the season. After telling his new bride, Krysten, that he did not find her physically attractive, it was difficult for him to bounce back in the viewers’ hearts. When he went to his sister-in-law for advice on how to get Krysten to change her look, that did not go over well with Krysten or her fans. Although Mitch did see the error of his ways and apologized, social media was still not exactly his biggest supporter from then on.

Mitch revealed in the Where Are They Now special how some of that seemed to have followed him into his post-MAFS life. When asked whether he was dating or not, he revealed that he had asked a few girls out, but none of them had said yes. It seems Mitch’s reputation has proceeded him into his new dating life.

While many of the other cast members admitted to getting multiple DMs asking them on dates or expressing their support, Mitch did not reveal any such messages. Perhaps there is still hope for this loveable if not clueless lover of the environment, as he gave Krysten a very touching going away present and letter expressing his gratitude for their experience and relationship. It even caused Krysten to shed a few tears, so maybe after this reveal of Mitch’s softer side, things will begin moving again in his dating life.

Justin apologizes to the whole crew

Image via Lifetime

While Justin is known for his emotions, he is not known for his apologies. That changed during the Where Are They Now special. In a turn of events at Krysten’s going away party, Justin apologized to all the people he felt he had wronged, which was basically the entire cast. He apologized to his ex, Alexis, to Lindy, to Krysten for calling her fake, and even to his nemesis, Nate, for saying on national television that Nate had made a pass at him. He also apologized to Morgan and Binh and to Stacia.

All the cast members graciously accepted Justin’s apology despite Alexis saying off-camera that she felt Justin’s apologies were not sincere. Who could blame her? After having her sex life and very intimate personal details of it revealed by Justin on camera, it’s no wonder Alexis was a little gun shy of Justin’s somewhat drunken apology. All’s well that ends well, and by the time the going away party drew to a close, all of the cast seemed to be on good terms.

That’s a wrap on Married at First Sight season 15. While the show may be drawing to a close, we doubt this is the last we will be hearing from the crew. Breakups, babies, and new homes are just a few of the things we will be keeping our ear to the ground for. As the Where Are They Now special hinted, some of these things we may be hearing about sooner rather than later. Stay tuned!