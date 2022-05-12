Marvel fans want justice for forgotten ‘Doctor Strange 2’ character

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness may have introduced a myriad of new characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but fans are aggravated by the lack of explanation for one of its most obscure debuts.

The burly green minotaur Rintrah was featured in plenty of promotional material for Doctor Strange 2, but saw very limited time in the final product. Fans are wondering what exactly happened to him, and why he didn’t play a more vital part.

With such a dominating screen presence with the emerald fur, its staggering they didn’t utilize the design further in the film. Perhaps he’s the long-lost member of the Illuminati? Rintrah plays an important role to Doctor Strange in comics, with him repairing the Cloak of Levitation after it gets damaged in battle.

In the film, however, he’s relegated to a few lines as he sticks out like a green bull-man.

A commenter did hit the nail on the Minotaur-shaped head, with an apt analysis saying it’s hardly the weirdest thing the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen recently.

Similarly, others are enjoying the non-sequitur inclusions of bizarre characters as the Marvel expands and the diversity becomes more the norm.

Portrayed by Adam Hugill, Rintrah, unfortunately, has not had a sequel greenlit yet. But fans can still hold out hope, as Wong fans do the same. It’s probably more yearned for than an Eternals sequel to most.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently in cinemas.