Marvel’s ‘What If…?’ season 2 coming to Disney Plus in early 2023

As an influx of Marvel news begins to flood in compliments of San Diego Comic-Con, we now know when fans can expect to see the next batch of episodes from its favorite animated MCU offering.

Marvel Studios announced today that season two of What If…? will begin streaming on Disney Plus in early 2023, a tad later than fans had originally expected. Prior to today’s announcement, Marvel die-hards were under the impression that season two would be hitting screens in late 2022. Alas, they’ll have to wait a few more months for the nine-episode second season to arrive.

Just announced at #SDCC2022:



Marvel Studios’ What If…? Season 2, an Original series, streaming early 2023 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/zbqClqfrfJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 22, 2022

The announcement of the series’ delay comes only days after fans learned that the Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion was getting bumped from an end-of-year 2022 release to a 2023 one, making Nick Fury fans everywhere groan with displeasure. Despite the frustration some fans might be feeling after learning that What If…? is meeting a similar fate, the fact that Comic-Con is the equivalent of Marvel Christmas should hold them over until then.

At today’s Marvel panel, What If…? executive producers Bryan Andrews and AC Bradley discussed the Emmy and Critics Choice Award winner and showed the crowd a trailer for season two. According to a Disney Plus press release recapping highlights from the event, the audience received a surprise screening of season two’s first episode and was also the first to hear the news that What If…? has been renewed for a third season.

Season one of What If…? introduced Marvel fans to the Watcher, an ever-present observer of the multiverse voiced by Jeffrey Wright, and explored what would have happened in various MCU timelines had key events in Marvel history gone differently. Memorable episodes included one in which Doctor Strange could not save the love of his life, Christine, from meeting an untimely fate ⏤ resulting in all kinds of unexpected shenanigans that were somewhat brought to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness ⏤ and another with, well, zombies, leading us to the news that Marvel Zombies is going to be a thing.

As expected, season two will continue the Watcher’s journey as our MCU tour guide. According to the press release, the second season will lead us “through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The animated series questions, revisits, and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles.” Some of the characters rumored to appear in season two include Hela, Captain Carter, Scarlet Witch, Iron Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and Shang-Chi.

We Got This Covered will update you about all things What If…? as more information becomes available.