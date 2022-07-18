‘Secret Invasion’ gets delayed, crushing Nick Fury fans everywhere

Sorry, Samuel L. Jackson stans, it looks like Secret Invasion has been secretly delayed. After serving as a supporting player since the MCU began in 2008, the upcoming Marvel show is set to be the first time Nick Fury will headline his own vehicle in the franchise. Unfortunately, he’s going to have to wait a full 15 years to get his moment in the spotlight as the latest intel says that Disney Plus has quietly shuffled the series into 2023.

Although it was originally anticipated to land sometime in late 2022, TV Line is reporting that Secret Invasion is now coming as part of Marvel’s 2023 slate of original streaming programming. In a piece outlining how the gap between Ms. Marvel and August’s She-Hulk is actually one of the longest MCU breaks we’ve had since Phase Four began, the outlet notes that five additional Marvel series are due next year. Namely, SE, Ironheart, Echo, Loki season two, and Agatha: House of Harkness.

Presumably TV Line’s ordering here is deliberate and Secret Invasion will be the first show out the gate in 2023. While disappointing for those eager to see how the studio is going to tackle bringing this Avengers-level comic book event to the small screen, it’s not all that surprising as Jackson had previously confirmed the show was undertaking reshoots.

Jackson will be joined by Captain Marvel co-star Ben Mendelsohn reprising his role as good Skrull Talos. The pair will team up to investigate when they discover an insidious invasion of the planet has occurred right under their noses. The A-list supporting cast includes Martin Freeman, Don Cheadle, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, and Emilia Clarke, with the latter trio’s roles currently a mystery.

This Secret Invasion news means She-Hulk is now the final live-action Marvel Studios series to hit Disney Plus this year, although The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuts as a one-off this December.