MCU fans want this Marvel star to exit in a blaze of glory when the time comes

Though characters in the world of Marvel comics have gone on for decades, some of them more than half a century, actors playing those characters can not. In Avengers: Endgame, we saw the end of Iron Man and Captain America, as Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans decided to step away from the MCU. Many fans are wondering how another franchise’s mainstay will bow out following some less-than-pleasant health news.

During filming his series Limitless, Chris Hemsworth discovered off-camera that he has a higher predisposition than most for Alzheimer’s. Anyone getting news like this is bound to take stock of their lives, as Hemsworth is now doing. The actor spoke to Variety on the matter and what plans he has for the immediate future, saying,

“It really triggered something in me to want to take some time off. And since we finished the show, I’ve been completing the things I was already contracted to do. Now when I finish this tour this week, I’m going home and I’m going to have a good chunk of time off and just simplify. Be with the kids, be with my wife.”

This isn’t Hemsworth saying he is done with Thor by any means, but the role is a hugely demanding one, especially physically with the God of Thunder expected to remain in peak physical shape. As he gets older, the actor knows repeating this training will get harder, telling The Direct “It was a really fun exploration, but I don’t know that I wanna get that big again. But I was sort of… It was… Yeah, it was just exhausting. I don’t know, maybe I’m getting old, but things just started to hurt more.”

With this news, fans are wondering if the actor will be exiting the MCU sooner rather than later, and putting forward what they believe to be the best farewell possible for Earth’s Mightiest Hero.

Many are very understanding of the energy Hemsworth has already given to the role, and can understand if he wants to say goodbye.

Many want to see him and Loki reunited, and (as long as they don’t play it for humor) we could see it be quite the tear-jerker.

Almost everyone wants to see Thor finally able to be at peace in Valhalla with all those he loved and lost.

After all he’s done, he deserves the best bow-out possible.

Fans want to see his name written in the stars.

Maybe his newfound adopted daughter, Love, can carry on the mantle.

Though many feel that the way Thor: Love and Thunder ended was already a nice way to leave the character, now unburdened by expectation, taking care of his daughter and traveling cowboy-style through space.

Hemsworth has not given any true indication that he is actually done with Thor, telling Variety, that whilst he doesn’t know what is next (most likely he does and can’t tell us) he added “I think there’d be more to say if the people want to hear me say it.” So let’s not assume he is hanging up the cape just yet.