Meghan Markle dips her toes back into Instagram with Prince Harry behind the lens

The Duchess of Sussex is back on the ‘gram, and husband Prince Harry is the perfect Instagram boyfriend, dutifully filming her first video post.

Meghan Markle is back on the social media platform after a seven year break. Her first post on January 1, 2025 was a whimsical video of her running towards the waves on the beach. She wore an all white California chic casual outfit. She stopped to put her calligraphy skills to the test, drawing “2025” in the sand.

The comment section to the post was never enabled, and only Markle can see the total number of likes. Some of her famous friends are among her supporters on the platform, such as Serena Williams, Chrissy Teigen, and Tan France.

Markle’s new handle is @meghan. So far the account is not following anyone, but has amassed one million followers. That number is certain to grow.



She wasted no time in making a followup post. This celebrated her Netflix series With Love, Meghan. The trailer gives a sneak peak of what audiences can expect from this lifestyle series.

Viewers see Meghan chopping veggies in the kitchen and showing off her garden. Famous friends and chefs join her on the journey. The trailer featured Mindy Kaling, Abigail Spencer, Roy Choi and Alice Water. Prince Harry even made a sweet cameo, embracing his wife fondly.



“I’ve always loved taking something pretty ordinary and elevating it,” the voiceover explains.

Beyond the culinary, the series will also give party planning tips that double as sage wisdom. “We’re not in the pursuit of perfection,” she shares. “We’re in the pursuit of joy.”

Before her relationship with Prince Harry, Markle was a prolific lifestyle blogger and active on many social media platforms. She left in early 2018 during their engagement. One can only imagine how overwhelming the public interest in her was at this time, and that would only increase with her 2020 announcement of stepping back as working members of the Royal Family.

Harry and Markle first announced “Megxit” on January 8, 2020. The couple wanted to split time between the U.K. and the U.S., become financially independent, and work part-time for the crown. The powers that be in Buckingham Palace took issue with this. Five days later the “Sandringham Summit” occurred with Queen Elizabeth, where it was decided that the couple would no longer work in the family business and forgo their “Royal Highness” monikers instead.

Harry and Markle’s departure caused a massive rift in the family. The 2021 Oprah interview and Harry’s memoir, Spare, did not help the situation. Harry and his brother Prince William are not on good terms but he did travel to the U.K. to attend his dad’s coronation. He also visited with King Charles after his cancer diagnosis.

Charles gave the couple a large sum of money to set up their new life. The couple eventually settled in Montecito, California with their two children, Archie and Lilibet.

The couple continues to juggle several business and philanthropic ventures as ordinary citizens. Together they created the Archewell Charitable Foundation. The Sussex.com website was launched in February of 2024. The following month Markle’s enigmatic American Riviera Orchard lifestyle brand was announced which drew much attention to jams.

Harry and Markle also have a lucrative deal with Netflix which is believed to expire in 2025. The stakes are high for the new series, let’s hope Markle can cook up something good.

