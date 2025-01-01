‘Barely reciprocated’: Prince Harry is so done with ‘romantic thirst traps’ amid claims of brewing Meghan Markle marriage woes

Is Prince Harry over the honeymoon phase with Meghan Markle? Well, if you ask a certain body language guru who watched their latest video cameo, it sure looks like it.

Recommended Videos

Allegedly, their recent public appearance together showed the Duke not reciprocating his wife’s romantic gestures which could hint at some fizzling out of their romance. The couple’s professional separation has disappointed Sussex fans who always look forward to seeing them together in their own private, PDA-heavy moments. They’ve always been two peas in a pod, like salt and pepper, who give off Gamma rays with their body language, according to expert Judi James. But she said that being on his own this past months going on charity events has somehow made the Duke of Sussex stilted or aloof toward public displays of affection.

harry and meghan visiting the centro nacional de las artes delia zapata during their first day in colombia. pic.twitter.com/s6kVVtgzAP — best of harry and meghan (@bestofhandm) August 16, 2024

James pointed at his reaction when Meghan stared lovingly up at him as he spoke about the importance of protecting the younger generation living in the digital age in their video message played during last year’s United Nations conference in Colombia in November. It was the first time the couple appeared together since their trip to the country in August.

She noted the marked difference in Harry’s body language in an interview with the Mirror. She said: “The romantic thirst trap the couple create makes the moments when they do pair up professionally even more important for the fans. Which is why their public, professional re-meet in November to film a video for one of their joint campaigns would have created a bit of a fan frenzy. Sadly though, their body language looked stilted and rather formal, especially Harry’s.”

#PrinceHarry and #MeghanMarkle delivered a video message at the Global Ministerial Conference on Violence Against Children in Colombia (Nov. 7), highlighting the crucial need for online safety to protect children.



pic.twitter.com/VTmf0rTFDD — Justine Castellon (@justcastellon) November 8, 2024

James noted that the Duke “barely reciprocated” the “several loving, supportive glances” Meghan gave him and that the only time he showed some kind of PDA was when he placed his arm around her back. But even this one seemed forced. She claimed “it was no spontaneously romantic gesture though, instead, it looked rehearsed and timed to the cue of the word ‘together’ in their script.” (That’s a lot to read just from one video)

James likewise noted that Harry seems to be more at ease than Meghan being on his own in public engagements, because he can easily and comfortably mingle with everybody like a “regular bloke.” She said his “solo visit to Canada for the Invictus project might have shown him at his upbeat, show-boating, performative best.”

#PrinceHarry with B.C. Lions owner Amar Doman & Canadian #InvictusGames athlete Wenshuang Nie.



The Games will be held in Vancouver & Whistler from Feb 8-16. Prince Harry, founder of the Games, gave Doman an Invictus Games jersey. Doman gave him a Grey Cup 2024 jersey in return. https://t.co/wMI2abhV1n pic.twitter.com/uG9IRHB8d4 — sunrayleo – 4VPHarris & HouseOfSussex (@sunrayleo1) November 18, 2024

On the contrary, Meghan’s solo appearances “have shown her looking more vulnerable and even coy.” The expert referred to the Duchess’ red carpet appearance at the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles when “she rushed back to pose with friend Kelly and when she did she partly hid behind her, like a shy teen.”

Look at our Princess Meghan, looking stunning in red ! Carefree and HAPPY af. Removing yourself from toxicity pays.

She attended an LA Children's Hospital gala last night pic.twitter.com/1aTa7CpwRk — Narinder Kaur (@narindertweets) October 6, 2024

James said Harry and Meghan’s professional separation has created “an emotional drought.” She added that any “fizzling of those PDAs does tend to starve the fans of what they have come to expect as a constant” from the couple who has “always shared that love openly” with them on public outings, because “their romantic performances are very much a huge part of who they are in terms of both a real-life iconic love story and as a brand.” Likewise, the Sussexes’ lack of public appearances together has led many to speculate that their marriage is on the rocks, although the Duke has since denied that they are divorcing.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy