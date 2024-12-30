Meghan Markle seemingly fuels Prince Harry divorce claims as she flaunts red dress in recent engagement

There’s no escaping the divorce speculations that ceaselessly plague Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s marriage and the former Suits star’s latest engagement did little to quell them. Worse, it only fueled claims they are heading their separate ways, at least according to a psychotherapist who believes her outfit is a window into her secret ambitions.

#PrinceHarry in Vancouver today speaking about the #InvictusGames new school program designed to bring the Invictus Games to schools.



“Seeing them learn about the Invictus Games has had a profound impact on me” – Prince Harry pic.twitter.com/UiKOGrMRQV — ChrisBaronSmith (@ChrisBaronSmit1) November 18, 2024

For the last few months, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been focused on their respective personal endeavors, a situation that royal “experts” have dubbed “professional separation.” 2024 saw Harry visiting other countries and doing solo public engagements for his charity works, while Meghan worked on entrepreneurial projects like the upcoming launch of her lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard and her Netflix cooking show. The public last saw the couple together in August when they visited Colombia.

Am I over Prince Harry and Meghan’s Colombia 🇨🇴 Tour.

(NO)



Was it so Successful that the British Media still hasn’t recovered (YES).



Is this my first time seeing this Masterpiece that a fellow Sussex Squaddies created (YES)



H&M will always have that human touch 💕 pic.twitter.com/LWaioAnQCF — DejaHudson( Sussex squad)(H&M) 🇧🇸🇧🇸🇧🇸 (@ChanteHudson4) November 15, 2024

However, her red-carpet appearance at the Children’s Hospital 2024 Los Angeles got people talking. Not only because it was her first public engagement in over a month, but also due to her choice to wear a red dress, said to symbolize her thirst for power independent of Harry.

Meghan recycled the red Carolina Herrera gown she first wore to the Intrepid Museum’s Salute To Freedom Gala in 2021, but opted to omit the train. She paired it with red sandals, let her hair hang in loose waves, and accessorized with minimal jewelry. She stood out in her red ensemble against a green backdrop as she posed for photos.

Meghan Markle was invited to attend the biennial Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala as a special guest by @ChildrensLA president & CEO, Paul Viviano. The event is dedicated to celebrating the exceptional services provided to children across LA.



👉🏾https://t.co/Vsqr65D1ab pic.twitter.com/ZzvAb2mPN3 — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 7, 2024

Speaking to Fox News Digital, psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig said the Duchess’ fashion choice reveals her secret career goals. She noted the symbolism of wearing red, which she said is “a powerful, boss lady color.” She explained. “It says, ‘I’m here, I’m not hiding, and I’m ready to assume my position of power.’ Wearing red often symbolizes attraction, confidence, and empowerment.”

“Meghan’s ultimate aim seems to be to make herself relevant and to transform herself into American royalty who is admired and powerful, independent of her husband. Whether this will be successful remains to be seen, as the public has not always been receptive to many aspects of her character and personality,” Dr. Ludwig added.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attends the 2024 Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala in Los Angeles, California.



More 📸 #MeghanMarkle 👉 https://t.co/WSSyzvAHui pic.twitter.com/JSlfSz1bDn — Getty Images Entertainment (@GettyVIP) October 6, 2024

She referred to the “red dress effect” studies which found that the color “enhances the male gaze and encourages men to find women wearing red more appealing.” Likewise, it’s considered a power color in fashion as it represents strength and determination.

Meanwhile, Dr. Ludwig noted that Meghan’s hair is a throwback to her Hollywood actress days. She said all these show that the Duchess is “taking control of her life and doing things her way again.” She claimed that Meghan seems to be constantly planning ways to “achieve more fame, more power, more popularity, and more wealth” with a goal to establish herself as a global brand and as an influential woman.

However, the psychotherapist warned that the adoration Meghan seeks can also attract criticism and disdain. In her quest to achieve her ultimate goal, she may also become alienated from Harry and forget their shared commitment to public service, or worse, risks damaging their marriage. Wow, that’s a lot to read into one red dress!

On a more sane note, a royal insider said that focusing on their respective ventures is a sign of “a functional and healthy relationship with two working partners” and Harry slammed the divorce claims in an interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin at the New York Times’ annual DealBook Summit.

