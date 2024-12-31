‘Divorce is not an option’: Meghan Markle turns to her ‘therapy-speak playbook’ to fix waning romance with Prince Harry

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s “professional separation” does little to quell the incessant divorce claims haunting them. But only seems to fuel the speculations, which have reportedly already affected the Duchess that she’s made it her personal goal to prevent it from happening in real life.

The Duke of Sussex publicly shut down the claims earlier this month, saying that he feels sorry for the trolls who desperately want to see his marriage fail. “Apparently we’ve bought or moved house 10, 12 times. We’ve apparently divorced maybe 10, 12 times as well. So it’s just like, what?’” he shared during an interview at the New York Times‘ DealBook Summit on Dec. 4. But the former Suits star allegedly feels that his denial isn’t believable enough and so she’s made it her number one goal for 2025 to keep her marriage back on track.

Thank you so much for sharing the entirety of this interview. Really proud of Prince Harry’s response and the thoughtful questions Sorkin asked❤️ https://t.co/FGOOGqa1Hl — Slimpickens2916 -The original (@ShielaKerr81144) December 5, 2024

“There are some areas to work on,” a source told New Idea adding that while Harry and Meghan are “very clear that they’re not divorcing and just as committed as ever,” this doesn’t mean there aren’t any areas that they need to work on. The insider cited their romance sharing: “One thing that has fallen by the wayside is the romance, and they’ve vowed to tackle that proactively.”

Aside from their charity works, the Sussexes are known for being unabashed when it comes to showing public displays of affection. Holding hands, hugging, rubbing each others backs, and even kissing in public are common occurrences when they do public engagements together.

My other favorite part of polo season. It’s also the unofficial start of PDA season in the Sussex calendar though they did got off to an early start this year. But we encourage preseason practice to get in game shape. 😍 pic.twitter.com/GNC5E64uUo — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 30, 2022

But their so-called “professional separation” has led to a drought in the PDA department, which ultimately led to speculations that their marriage isn’t as lovey dovey as they make it out to be. Meghan kept a low profile this year while Harry hogged the spotlight as he went about doing his charity endeavors in different countries, most recently in Canada to promote the upcoming Invictus Games. The Duke carried out public engagements confidently, if I must say, even without his wife by his side.

But Harry would want to scale down on his solo engagements by next year as Meghan reportedly already has personal and family time plotted out in her calendar. This means more date nights and special trips for them and more fun time spent with their children Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, when they’re both in L.A.

Prince Harry & Princess Meghan choosing to raise their children away from The British Royal "The Firm" Family was really the best decision they've could have ever made for themselves & most of all for their children. Archie & Lilibet Diana is no ones SPARE.#HarryandMeghan pic.twitter.com/r17D4RYyQq — Katrina 🕊️🌸🛡️ (@dazzlegal) June 17, 2022

The source described this approach as “straight out of Meghan’s California therapy-speak playbook,” which is something she feels could help her show the world that she and Harry are not heading for divorce. “Of course, she’ll move heaven and earth to avoid divorce. A custody case would be way too messy to comprehend, and thanks to Harry’s family he has endless means,” the insider claimed adding that Meghan will make it “very clear that no matter how stressful life in the U.S. gets, divorce is not an option.”

Interestingly, psychic and horoscope expert Sunaree Ko also predicted that Meghan will use the new year to refocus in order to find stability for herself and her family. She said the Duchess’ “ability to rise above challenges and focus on what truly matters will make her journey an inspiring one to watch.” Ko likewise shared that Meghan will “let her actions speak louder than words” in order to change the story around her, which would include shutting down once and for all those divorce claims with Harry.

