‘ALL HAIL QUEEN’: ‘Queer Eye’ season 9 is here and good luck not bawling after you see this unforgettable makeover

Netflix has no shortage of reality shows, from the real estate series that are vehicles for massive fights (looking at you, Selling Sunset) to that one about falling in love without seeing each other that is just a little bit popular. That being said, one could certainly argue that Queer Eye is the best, because every episode involves the fantastic Fab Five plus a moving personal transformation. And we need to talk about one particularly emotional makeover from season 9.

I was curious to watch the new episodes after designer Bobby Berk quit, and besides being very happy that the extremely good-looking and incredibly sweet Jeremiah Brent was hired, I’m obsessing over the amazing woman featured in season 9, episode 2, “Special Delivery.” Nicole Owens is a single mom of three in Las Vegas, and she has a story that makes you immediately wonder why life has to be so harsh and unfair.

Nicole was in a verbally abusive marriage for 30 years and then her husband supposedly went on a trip and then texted her that he was in the Philippines. She and their three kids never saw him again. It gets worse: she then got a message from a woman asking where he was who thought Nicole was his sister. The woman then shared that was his wife of eight years. What? How do people do things like this? My eyes started welling up then. Later on, a crying Jeremiah joked he wouldn’t be able to survive the whole season, and I have that in common with him!

Queer Eye fans were moved by Nicole’s story as well. As one X user said, “It was the best d*mn queer eye episode ever! ALL HAIL QUEEN NICOLE!!” Another wrote, “Episode 2 completely ruined me. Nicole deserves the world.”

It was the best damn queer eye episode ever ! ALL HAIL QUEEN NICOLE !! 💜💜 #QueerEye — WeraLoca (@Leszczynskaya) December 11, 2024

Ep 2 has completely ruined me. 😢🥺🥺. Nicole deserves the world! #queereye — .. (@justJayEyeN) December 12, 2024

Other fans agreed that Nicole is a kind-hearted and wonderful person who should never have been hurt by anyone, let anyone someone who promised to love and care for her.

I have never cried so hard at a #QueerEye episodan than Nicole's. What an amazing human. How could anyone have treated her so badly??? My cheeks hurt from smiling for her. You go, Nicole!!! You deserve it all!! 🥰 — Cee カーリー 🌙 (@ScoutSailorV) December 12, 2024

Another fan praised one important part of the Queer Eye episode: Nicole’s parenting philosophy. As she told Antoni Porowski, she always let her kids know that they should be totally themselves around her. Some parents get caught up in putting pressure and high expectations on their children to act how they think they should. That’s usually a recipe for disaster. I feel grateful my parents always encouraged me to tell them anything and supported my dream of becoming a writer (but they worked as art directors and graphic designers, so my career choice didn’t count as rebelling).

Telling her kids "Be the real you.. I want to know the real you" is so very empowering.. Way to go, Nicole. #QueerEye — Kim Leinad (@tenged47) December 11, 2024

In a sea of beautiful moments, there was also a tug-on-the-heartstrings scene when Jonathan Van Ness asked Nicole, who has a trans son who is a talented artist, how parents can be there for their trans kids. Nicole said parents need to show support because the world is cruel.

By the end of the episode, Nicole looked incredible in Olivia Pope-inspired clothing (Tan France is the greatest) and had gotten her makeup and hair done, too. But the most important transformation happened on the inside, of course (now I’m crying again). Karamo Brown inspired her to open up about her feelings more, particularly about her mother, who stopped talking to Nicole when Nicole didn’t want to live a conservative and religious life. Jeremiah made Nicole’s home a peaceful and secure place, and Antoni taught her kids to cook so they could take care of her. Nicole is just one reason to watch Queer Eye season 9. Can I meet her and be her best friend, please?!

