The world was shocked on Monday evening when news broke, courtesy of Donald Trump himself, that the former president’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach had been raided by the FBI. Many people were understandably thrilled and entertained by the news, but no one more so than actors and comedian Michael Rapaport, who took to Twitter to react with what can only be described as unbridled and enthusiastically vulgar glee.

“You’ve got Trump derangement syndrome, calm down Jesse! Calm down, you’re going to bust through all the Botox in your face,” Rapaport shouted, as Fox News host Jesse Watters reported the news in the background. “Look at this guy freaking out. They raided his house! And they’re gonna keep raiding it, Jesse.”

He continued, asking if Watters was a “Real Housewife” or a news reporter. “Look at you, with all that Botox in your face, Jesse,” the 52-year-old quipped. “They raided his crib! Good! Ha ha ha ha ha!”

In a second video, Rapaport gave play-by-play to footage of CNBC’s Shepard Smith reading the part of Trump’s statement about Hillary Clinton and her emails, specifically. “Letter from pig d**k Donald Trump,” he quipped. “She’s not the former president, you are, pig d**k!”

“You know they’re coming to get you, that’s Nixon on top of the plane!” Rapaport exclaimed. “You pig! You dog! You animal! Look at this sloppy pig! They got you, you dog.”

CROOK ONE IS A SHOOK ONE!



MAR-A-LAGO DOWN!



SHADES OF NIXON!@iamrapaport is disruption pic.twitter.com/nCUOfSQLrA — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

In a third video, Rapaport went back to Fox News, where he mocked Watters for lamenting about the apparent lack of respect in raiding the former president.

“He don’t get no respect — the p***y grabber?” he asked incredulously. “Respect? He gets no respect — you get no respect. Fox News is a [bleeping] joke!… I was gonna watch Below Deck, Monday night I watch Below Deck, now I’m gonna stay up and watch you guys freak out. I can’t wait to watch Tucker Carlson have a [bleeping] aneurism. What a great night!”

RESPECT?! WE’RE TALKING ABOUT RESPECT?!



NOT FOR THE P*SSY GRABBER NOPE!



NOT ON MY WATCH@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/dgab2pOZON — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

In the fourth video, Rapaport trolled Watters’ guest Dan Bongino, who was naturally melting down about Hunter Biden. “Shut up Don, Dan, whatever your name is, fix your mustache!” he gloated. “You dummy, you’re worried about Hunter Biden?”

THIS IS THE BEST NIGHT OF TELEVISION



REALITY TV AT ITS FINEST



DON BONGINGO FIX YOUR FACE@iamrapaport is DISRUPTION pic.twitter.com/Jd6kkzomIt — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

The guy was really, really having the time of his freaking life.

AMERICA IS LAUGHING



THE WORLD IS LAUGHING LOUDLY JUST LIKE ME HAHAHAHAHA!!!!@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/RtzXKw4aDh — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 8, 2022

In the final video, Rapaport called for Trump to be led out in handcuffs. “Yes! Handcuffs! Yes, we want to see a shot of him with his hands behind his back,” he yelled, echoing Watters on TV. “And his head down and the newspaper covering his face. Yes! He’s a criminal! Yes! Lock him up! … You dummy, of course we want to see him in handcuffs, duh!”

YES WE WANT THE PERP WALK!



LOCK HIM UP! LOCK HIM UP!



DRAIN THE SWAMP!@iamrapaport is Disruption pic.twitter.com/J4BzN9W2aL — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) August 9, 2022

The exact nature of the FBI warrant is presently unclear — though there are two active investigations currently underway with the U.S. Justice Department, pertaining to both the efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election and subsequent Jan. 6 insurrection, as well as a separate investigation into Trump removing classified documents from the White House. Or, knowing Trump, it could be something else entirely.

In either case, Rapaport (and the rest of us) may want to stock up on popcorn, it’s going to be a wild ride.