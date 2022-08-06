Mike Tyson issues stern warning over upcoming Hulu biopic

Back in July, Hulu released a trailer for a biopic starring everyone’s favorite face-tattoo wearing, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson. Now, Tyson shared some choice words on Twitter about the project.

The series, called Mike, is a story based on the life of Tyson. It arrives courtesy of the same team that produced the hit movie I, Tonya and will cover the boxer’s life from his youth through his journey as one of the most controversial and successful athletes of all time.

The biopic stars Trevante Rhodes (Moonlight) as the star. On Saturday morning, Tyson himself shared his own take on the series. Apparently, he’s not happy about it.

“Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this.”

This isn’t the first time Tyson has lashed out at the streamer for allegedly stealing his life story. Back in February of last year, Tyson also slammed Hulu for the upcoming show.

“Hulu’s announcement to do an unauthorized mini-series of the Tyson story without compensation, although unfortunate, isn’t surprising,” Tyson posted on Instagram. “This announcement on the heels of social disparities in our country is a prime example of how Hulu’s corporate greed led to this tone-deaf cultural misappropriation of the Tyson life story. To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to black experiences especially after all that has transpired in 2020. The real Mike Tyson authorized story is in development and will be announced in coming days. Hulu to announce stealing a black athletes story during Black History month couldn’t be more inappropriate or tone deaf. #boycotthulu #corporategreed”

Hulu declined to respond, according to Variety. There is, of course, another biopic in the works that seemingly has Tyson’s blessing. This one was originally planned as a movie but is now a limited series with Antoine Fuqua (Training Day) set to direct, Jamie Foxx in the starring role and Martin Scorsese on board as an executive producer.

At the time that biopic was announced, Tyson shared a statement with a decidedly more upbeat tone.

“I have been looking to tell my story for quite some time,” Tyson said in a statement. “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

Mike premieres on Aug. 25. Check out the trailer below.