Watch: Hulu shares new trailer for upcoming Mike Tyson limited series

As Hulu gears up to launch its series based on the iconic boxing star Mike Tyson next month, the company has released a new trailer to give viewers a glimpse of the story.

In this trailer, we hear a monologue from the show’s titular star as he explains how people see him in the ring: as a savage. Continuing further, we get a glimpse of events that will be covered that aren’t related to his sporting, career including his childhood and many controversies.

The series Mike is based on the life of Mike Tyson and crafted by the team that created the hit film I, Tonya. It looks to cover Tyson’s life inside and out of the ring as the boxer grew up and rose to fame as one of the sport’s most controversial figures.

Mike stars Trevante Rhodes in its leading role. Previously, Hulu released a clip showcasing the actor’s transformation to play Tyson in the show.

Recently, scriptwriter Steven Rogers spoke about his time crafting the show, claiming that the team achieved a similar effect to that of I, Tonya, where a story that people see as familiar is presented in a way that gives further insight.

The limited series will consist of eight episodes with the first landing on Hulu on Aug. 25. Fans won’t have long before they can check out this highly anticipated series for themselves. In the meantime, you can watch the new trailer here.