‘Moon Knight’ designers made practical costumes for CG characters

Regardless of how much effort VGX artists put into CG imagery, it’s a general rule of thumb that practical effects largely come out on top in terms of realism and aesthetic value. That’s possibly why Moon Knight costume designer Meghan Kasperlik revealed in an interview with ComicBook that both Khonshu and Taweret had practical outfits constructed and created, despite both deities being computer generated.

“The Khonshu costume is a fully functioning costume. The Taweret costume is also head-to-toe designed and produced. Both Khonshu and Taweret are made in-house, so it was really exciting. The Taweret costume that we just saw very, very briefly, the costume itself, there’s so many details in there. There’s the headpiece that has the birthing dance and the birthing prayer of ancient Egypt because Taweret means birth mother. Each one of the hieroglyphs down the front that you can barely see at this point is incredible. But there are hieroglyphs down there and underneath all of the ornamentation she has a phenomenal skirt on that you can barely see, but my team hand cut those strips and then sewed them in just such an amazing way. Hopefully, it’s one of those costumes that will get displayed because it’s just… in person, it’s unbelievable.”

Moon Knight is probably one of the most ambitious and unconventional projects that Marvel has undertaken so far, and that extends to the dedication of the design team crafting outfits for characters who weren’t exactly able to step in for a wardrobe fitting ahead of production.

We can’t wait to see how the Oscar Isaac-led limited series will reach its conclusion as the last two episodes make their way to Disney Plus on April 27 and May 4, respectively.