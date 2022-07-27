MultiVersus: Every Character Confirmed and Leaked Plus Their Pop Culture References

Much-hyped platform fighter MultiVersus is officially in open beta testing, and while many testers are enjoying their first taste of gameplay, still many others are asking the obvious question: Who’s going to appear in the next game milestone? Given that one of the major appeals of the free-to-play crossover format is the mix and match lineups consisting of characters from a vast array of Warner Bros. intellectual properties, including DC Comics superheroes, Looney Tunes, Adventure Time, and more, the main question on hand is: Which characters are on deck as the game expands?

The game is set for official release later this year on PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S platforms, but there is still no officially set roster. While 19 playable characters have been officially confirmed by developer Player First Games, 26 other characters have been leaked via data mining, screenshots, or other sources. While none of the unofficial characters have been confirmed, it’s likely that we’ll see at least some of them — Batman’s nemesis The Joker seems like an almost sure bet, for example — in the game’s final release version.

Here are the 19 playable characters that have been definitely confirmed by Player First Games and the franchise they came from:

Confirmed

Batman (DC Comics)

Superman (DC Comics)

Wonder Woman (DC Comics)

Harley Quinn (DC Comics)

Shaggy (Scooby-Doo)

Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)

Bugs Bunny (Looney Tunes)

Taz AKA the Tasmanian Devil (Looney Tunes)

Lebron James (Space Jam 2)

Arya Stark (Game of Thrones)

Jake the Dog (Adventure Time)

Finn the Human (Adventure Time)

Steven Universe (Steven Universe)

Garnet (Steven Universe)

Tom and Jerry (Tom and Jerry)

The Iron Giant (The Iron Giant)

Rick Sanchez (Rick and Morty)

Morty (Rick and Morty)

Reindog (MultiVersus) — an original character created by Player First Games

Here are the characters and the various sources through which they were leaked, including test players and other online sources. None of the characters listed below have been officially confirmed by the studio, and none are guaranteed to appear in-game.

Leaked

The Joker (DC Comics) — Datamine

Nubia (DC Comics) — Datamine

Raven (DC Comics) — Datamine

Static Shock (DC Comics) — Datamine

Poison Ivy (DC Comics) — Datamine

Black Adam (DC Comics) — Datamine

Marvin the Martian (Looney Tunes) — Datamine

Daenerys Targaryen (Game of Thrones) — Datamine

Cromulon (Rick and Morty) — Datamine

Fred Flintstone (The Flintstones) — Original game leak

Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo) — Original game leak

Harry Potter (Harry Potter) — Original game leak/May have been scrapped

Ron Weasley (Harry Potter) — Original game leak/May have been scrapped

Mad Max (Mad Max) — Original game leak/May have been scrapped

Gandalf (Lord of the Rings) — Leaked images

Legolas (Lord of the Rings) — Datamine

Ben 10 (Ben 10) — Leaked lmages

Godzilla (MonsterVerse) — Datamine

King Kong (MonsterVerse) — Datamine

Neo (The Matrix) — Datamine

Scorpion (Mortal Kombat) — Datamine and early leaks

Sub Zero (Mortal Kombat) — Datamine

Gizmo (Gremlins) — Datamine

Emmet (The LEGO Movie) — Datamine

Craig Williams (Craig of the Creek) — Datamine

Wicked Witch (The Wizard of Oz) — Datamine

An additional number of characters have been speculated upon due to existing code but so far have not materialized otherwise; these include the ninja Naruto Uzumaki from the Naruto franchise, and a character that may be either Marvel’s Incredible Hulk, or Disney’s Wreck-It Ralph.

Several other characters speculated to appear but lacking any sort of data that would confirm their existence are:

Ted Lasso (Ted Lasso)

Beetlejuice (Beetlejuice)

Eleven (Stranger Things)

The Powerpuff Girls (The Powerpuff Girls)

Samurai Jack (Samurai Jack)

Duck Dodgers (Looney Tunes)

Potential players can sign up for the open beta test now.