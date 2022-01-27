Following a cancellation of a tour stop in Arizona, virtuoso fantasy writer Neil Gaiman is now apologizing to a fan who expressed disappointment with the news.

Gaiman claimed the cancellation for the May 6 show at a Phoenix-area venue, Mesa Arts Center, was because the venue, in his words, “wasn’t in a position to be able to agree to the tour requests for backstage staff mask-wearing.”

Gaiman was responding to a fan on Twitter, @PhzDamagedCrow, who reported that the show had been canceled, including Mesa Arts Center’s message about it happening “due to tour concerns about the pandemic.”

The message included the fan’s revelation about being “hesitant to buy tickets due to the pandemic situation in my state run by a pro-Covid governor.” The fan then apparently decided it was worth it to see the famous novelist, factoring in being a “triple vaxxed, mask-wearer.”

“Sad but understanding about this notice,” the fan added. “See you on the next round.”

The Sandman and Coraline author responded to the tweet, saying in part, “I’m really sorry,” noting that he was saddened to cancel as his “father in law was coming,” adding, “I hope it will happen in the future.”

We Got This Covered reached out to a Mesa Arts Center representative for comment, and while that spokesperson said she was preparing a comment for media, it was not available as of press time.

Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, referenced by the fan as the “pro-Covid governor,” is currently in a feud with the federal government over issues surrounding COVID-19. Federal officials from the U.S. Treasury are threatening to withhold federal stimulus dollars from the state, citing Ducey’s implementation of two initiatives they claim appears to prevent COVID-19 mitigation from occurring in schools, according to a report in AZCentral.

Ducey is in the process of suing the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden over the spat, which includes the federal government demanding Ducey stop sending millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief money to schools that don’t have mask requirements or that close due to COVID-19 outbreaks, Associated Press reported.

The rest of Gaiman’s tour is set for now, and will kick off beginning April 28 in Schenectady, N.Y., concluding on May 26 in Pittsburgh. A complete list of dates and cities for An Evening with Neil Gaiman can be found on the author’s website.