No this isn’t a dream, yes you are awake, and yes The Sandman is returning to Netflix with a second season! After a long hiatus in news regarding the series after the first season aired in August, fans’ dreams have finally become reality as Netflix will be going ahead with another season of the fantastical show. Creator Neil Gaiman is finally able to divulge what is to come for Dream and the rest of the Endless.

When we last left Dream he was settling back into life after escaping his near-century-long confine emerging a new man, or Endless in this case. His time in captivity had not only changed him but the world, and he set about righting the wrongs that had gone on during his imprisonment finding his three tools, as well as chasing loose nightmares, and finding the vortex. There are still more challenges awaiting him though, and some old acquaintances that have revenge to exact.

Speaking to Tudum, Gaiman discussed the future of the show, saying, “There are some astonishing stories waiting for Morpheus and the rest of them (not to mention more members of the Endless Family to meet).”

“Nobody is going to be happier about this than the Sandman cast and crew: They are the biggest Sandman fans there are. And now it’s time to get back to work. There’s a family meal ahead, after all. And Lucifer is waiting for Morpheus to return to Hell…”

The Sandman was a huge project for Netflix from the start, it was always going to require a huge budget thanks to the inclusion of the mystical land of The Dreaming as well as a little trip to Hell itself. Taking on Gaiman’s well-loved comic was a gamble for the streaming giant, and though the viewing figures were strong (the show stayed in the Top 10 for several weeks) Netflix needed to really consider moving forward with it.

This has led to quite a long wait for fans who were hoping to hear news of a renewal much sooner than this. Gaiman himself put it down to the company going over the harvested data from the show and looking into its budget to make the decision. Now all those involved in the show can breathe a sigh of relief with showrunner Allan Heinberg thanking all those involved in making this second season possible,

“I’m profoundly grateful to Netflix and to Warner Bros. — to the artists and crew who made our first 11 episodes so magical — and to the extraordinary fans of The Sandman, who advocated tirelessly — endlessly — on the show’s behalf and made it possible for us to continue telling Morpheus’ story.”

The show’s executive producer David S. Goyer also added “and now we get to meet the rest of the Endless!” Though we have met four so far, Dream, Death, Desire, and Despair, we have yet to lay eyes on Destruction, Delirium, and Destiny. This may change in the second season with the “family meal” Gaiman mentioned.

There is no date yet set for the second season which will doubtless take time, though hopefully not as long as the first season too from inception to screen, a full 30 years! When it does arrive though Dream will have a lot to contend with, including his nefarious sibling Desire and the devil himself banging on his door.

Now we know it’s coming we just have to sit tight and dream.