Neil Gaiman wants ‘The Sandman’ to crossover with the ‘What We Do In the Shadows’ universe

DC Comics readers will know that The Sandman universe has crossed over with a few other properties on the page over the years, notably Locke & Key. While such a team-up between the two Netflix shows has previously been ruled out, however, Sandman creator Neil Gaiman has just floated the idea of his series crossing paths with another smash-hit TV franchise, and now we can’t think about anything else.

It all started with a fan who revealed they spent the weekend bingeing both The Sandman and Wellington Paranormal. For those unaware, Wellington Paranormal is a New Zealand comedy series and yet another entry in the What We Do in the Shadows franchise. WP star Mike Minogue then retweeted the fan’s tweet and asked Gaiman for his thoughts.

“I want the Sandman universe and the Wellington Paranormal universe to intersect somewhere…” Gaiman admitted, awakening us to something we didn’t know we needed in the process.

I want the Sandman universe and the Wellington Paranormal universe to intersect somewhere… And yes. https://t.co/x7DxkoHfPn — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) August 28, 2022

The idea of the Endless interacting with Officers Minogue and O’Leary — who first appeared in the WWDITS movie — is hilarious, but the potential for Morpheus and company to hang out with the vampires of Staten Island is what’s really exciting. Guillermo and Lucienne could swap stories on what it’s like to work for ungrateful bosses. Things would probably get very steamy and/or bloody if the Corinthian came to stay and Matthew the raven and Laszlo (in his bat form) would no doubt get up to all kinds of trouble together.

For the moment, though, we’d just settle for some concrete news on whether The Sandman is actually getting a second season or not. And, as for the What We Do in the Shadows crossover… Well, we can dream.