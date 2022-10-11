Netflix unveils first images from season 2 of a smash hit comic book series

Fans of both the hit comic and Netflix show Warrior Nun were treated to some good news today as Netflix announced new episodes were on the way sooner rather than later, and also provided a few exclusive pics from the new season.

Way back in June, fans were treated to a teaser trailer of the new season but no concrete release date. The show, which debuted on the streamer in 2020, tells the story of a young woman named Ava who weirdly wakes up after dying and now realizes the world is extremely different.

For the uninitiated, here’s the synopsis:

“A 19-year-old woman wakes up in a morgue with a new lease of life and a divine artifact embedded in her back. She discovers she is now part of the ancient Order of the Cruciform Sword that has been tasked with fighting demons on Earth, and powerful forces representing both heaven and hell want to find and control her.”

On Tuesday, Netflix tweeted: “Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think…) For now, here’s an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2!”

Warrior Nun fans, the new episodes are incredible and there is plenty coming your way (sooner than you may think…)



For now, here's an exclusive sneak peek at Season 2! pic.twitter.com/dVqUVBsZ4e — Netflix (@netflix) October 11, 2022

The photos show star Alba Baptista in several different scenes, including one where she’s interacting with statue, another where she’s running from a pretty scary looking demon, and one with chain mail over her face in anticipation for a battle.

The series, which is based on a very popular comic book by Ben Dunn, ended with a cliffhanger two years ago. The teaser trailer didn’t help much either, as it basically rehashed the story so far.

The first season of Warrior Nun is currently streaming. We’ll let you know as soon as we have a release date for season 2.