Netflix users obsessed with the platform’s latest true crime series

Everyone knows that serial killer documentaries often perform well on streaming platforms — and Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes is already attracting a ton of attention all over Twitter. From director Joe Berlinger, the tapes outline the horrific murder spree at the hands of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who brutally killed 33 young men and boys during the 1970s.

Over on Twitter, the three-episode docuseries is receiving a warm reception, with many users expressing their appreciation for the exclusive interviews with investigators and civilians that had crossed Gacy’s path at one point in time. The tapes also include unheard audio recordings of Gacy himself describing the brutality of the murders — which Twitter users are absolutely eating up.

Folks on Twitter certainly did not waste much time getting invested in the bone-chilling documentary, as many dedicated their undivided attention to the overall case.

Babe wake up, The John Wayne Gacy tapes just dropped on netflix — Elly🌺 (@Elly_hxy) April 20, 2022

The John Wayne Gacy tapes are on Netflix and I am here for it. — Steph 🫧 (@Stephx29) April 20, 2022

About to fuck up the John Wayne Gacy tapes on Netflix. — Kung Fu Kanga (@_little_old_me) April 21, 2022

Ok but “Conversations With A Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes”? Netflix. Now. — semper ad meliora (@ctemtb) April 21, 2022

Other users are pointing out how likable Gacy appeared to be in the public eye, which includes his charity events dressed up as a fun-loving clown — a persona that implied he was a friendly person.

Everyone loved him.

He was so nice.

HE DRESSED UP AS A CLOWN. https://t.co/IHtnzrLU70 — Kat Corbett (@KatCorbett) April 20, 2022

He dined with the powerful. He preyed on the vulnerable. Beneath a smiling exterior was the horrifying darkness of a sadistic serial killer.



Docuseries #ConversationsWithAKiller: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes S1 (2022), now streaming on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/tdBuKc6S2I — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) April 20, 2022

Me, afraid of clowns, watching the John Wayne Gacy Tapes like I’m not gonna fucking die — rebekah🤍!?16 DAYS?! (@_omarshabit) April 20, 2022

Ever since the official trailer for the documentary was released a few weeks ago, folks have been waiting with morbid curiosity to see the tragic events unfold first-hand as the series specifically dissects Gacy’s actions. Many of his victims’ are discussed and revealed, while the docuseries also provides information about several bodies that were never properly identified.

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes is currently streaming now on Netflix.