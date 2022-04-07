Netflix has officially released its heart-stopping trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes. This action-packed documentary follows the diabolical murder spree at the hands of notorious serial killer John Wayne Gacy. The Chicago native is famous for killing 33 young men and boys during the 1970s and was equipped with a “Killer Clown” persona due to dressing up as a clown at charity events.

The streaming platform dropped the official trailer earlier today and features several first-hand interviews from folks who had either encountered Gacy at one point in time, helped to prosecute him, or had a connection to one of his victims. The tapes also include clear audio recordings of Gacy himself describing his merciless actions over the years.

The controversial docuseries comes from filmmaker Joe Berlinger, who was also at the center of Netflix’s Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes back in 2019. As mentioned before, Berlinger incorporates many interviews and recordings from Gacy’s crime spree, including graphic images of his victims’ bodies and other never-before-seen footage.

From what we’ve seen so far, the 141-second trailer intends to shed further insight on the complicated life and characteristics of John Wayne Gacy, including his ability to transform from a “personable, friendly” person to a twisted psychopath at the drop of a dime — prompting the question, echoed in the trailer, “Was he insane or was he evil?”

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes hits Netflix on April 20.