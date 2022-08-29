New character details revealed for Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out 2’

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is gearing up for its universally anticipated release late this year, perhaps the distinguished highlight of Netflix’s 2022 film slate; typically, you don’t pay nearly $500 million to the rights of a franchise, brought by this upcoming film and a confirmed third sequel, without having a lot of faith in it.

And now we’re one step closer to uncovering the mystery surrounding Benoit Blanc’s second outing. Daniel Craig was already long confirmed to be reprising the role of the cunning, kind-hearted gumshoe, and though we’ve known of the rest of the film’s reputable cast for some time now, we weren’t quite sure who they would playing.

But that question is no more; per Empire Online, the shady characters involved in Rian Johnson’s sequel film have been brought to light, with the sole exception of Ethan Hawke, whose characterization remains tightly under wraps. Whether we should take that as an omen remains to be seen.

Edward Norton (Hulk, The French Dispatch) and Leslie Odom Jr. (Hamilton, Murder on the Orient Express) will portray Miles Bron, a tech billionaire, and Lionel Toussaint, a scientist under the employment of Miles, respectively. Kathryn Hahn, meanwhile, will be making her turn as Connecticut governor and Senate hopeful Claire Debella, while Janelle Monáe will play Cassandra “Andi” Brand, a tech entrepreneur.

Elsewhere, Kate Hudson and Jessica Henwick will play a fashion designer and her assistant, respectively, while Dave Bautista will portray a YouTube star, whose girlfriend and channel assistant will be played by Madeline Clyne.

It looks to be a salivating melting pot of the best archetypes in a world consumed by capitalist spectacle; what in Rian Johnson’s name might characters like these do if they found themselves in a smartly-crafted whodunit? We’ll find out on Dec. 23 when Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery makes its way home on Netflix after a limited theatrical release in Nov.