New ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ set photos reveal alien language

We've already seen on-set images of animal-humanoid-hybrid creatures, perhaps hinting at the origins of Bradley Cooper's Rocket Raccoon.

New photos from the set of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 appear to show what is a novel alien language that will be used in the film.

Some of the remnants of the language could be seen on a graffitied urban wall, as posted by the atlanta_filming Instagram account.

Even more photos of the set showing an apparent alien clothing store featured more signage using the strange language, as was reported in The Cosmic Circus. The publication claimed to have deconstructed a partial cipher of the symbols, from a sign that appeared to communicate store hours.

This all comes one day after other on-set photos surfaced from the film, featuring Chris Pratt’s Star Lord, Karen Gillan’s Nebula, and some alien creatures that resemble animal-humanoid-hybrids. It has been hypothesized that the new language is perhaps connected to those aliens.

Quite a few images of the various aliens have been unveiled, originally from Just Jared, showing a creature with a bat-like head, another with an octopus head, another with bird beak, and another that somewhat resembles a rabbit, among others.

More set leaks of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3’ reveal looks at some Aliens. pic.twitter.com/5cVyPatk3b — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) May 2, 2022

The stunning prosthetics seen in these images makes it a no-brainer that the film has already passed a world record for most makeup appliances created for a single production, something writer-director James Gunn announced on Twitter last month.

The animal-humanoid-hybrid designs of the creatures also makes us wonder if the mysterious origins of Bradley Cooper’s Rocket Raccoon will finally be explored in the film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is currently under production, filming in Atlanta, Georgia, and expected for release May 5, 2023