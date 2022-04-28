New ‘Halloween Ends’ footage is “genuinely terrifying”

The end of an era film Halloween Ends has had its first reveals at CinemaCon, with footage revealed during Universal’s presentation.

Footage descriptions emerged on Twitter within seconds of the trailer finishing, with viewers describing a fight scene between Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode and franchise star Michael Myers. One member of the press who attended the CinemaCon presentation described the trailer as “genuinely terrifying”.

The scene is set in a kitchen, with Myers stalking Laurie Strode as she tries to hide. The footage is apparently brutal, according to those at the Universal CinemaCon presser, and the scene includes clips from the entire Halloween franchise.

#HalloweenEnds footage is highlighted by a brutal fight between Laurie Strode and Michael Myers and it ends with Laurie stabbing him through the hand and pulling a knife to his head. Looks like a huge improvement over the last one, can't wait!#CinemaCon https://t.co/0CRKTfeks7 pic.twitter.com/eh8jvyCsTf — Rohan Patel (@KingPatel7) April 28, 2022

Jamie Lee Curtis jokingly shaded the audience at #CinemaCon because they didn't give her a standing ovation. In #HalloweenEnds, Laurie Strode and Michael Myers meet for the last time: "Trust me, it's going to fuck you up," she promises. The trailer is legitimately terrifying — Rebecca Rubin (@rebeccaarubin) April 28, 2022

Halloween Ends will release in cinemas just before Halloween, scheduled for a Oct. 14 premiere.