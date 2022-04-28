New ‘Halloween Ends’ footage is “genuinely terrifying”

The end of an era film Halloween Ends has had its first reveals at CinemaCon, with footage revealed during Universal’s presentation.
Footage descriptions emerged on Twitter within seconds of the trailer finishing, with viewers describing a fight scene between Jamie Lee Curtis’s Laurie Strode and franchise star Michael Myers. One member of the press who attended the CinemaCon presentation described the trailer as “genuinely terrifying”.
The scene is set in a kitchen, with Myers stalking Laurie Strode as she tries to hide. The footage is apparently brutal, according to those at the Universal CinemaCon presser, and the scene includes clips from the entire Halloween franchise.
Halloween Ends will release in cinemas just before Halloween, scheduled for a Oct. 14 premiere.