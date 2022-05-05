New ‘House of the Dragon’ character posters promise fire and blood

Meet the new ensemble responsible for bringing House Targaryen to life.

The first of HBO’s extensive lineup of Game of Thrones spinoff shows will soon be upon us, with the Targaryen dynasty returning in House of the Dragon to show us what it really means to rule with fire and blood.

The new series is being produced by A Song of Ice and Fire creator George R.R. Martin and adapts the events of the author’s 2018 novel, Fire & Blood. Taking place two hundred years before the events of the main series, House of the Dragon will chronicle the history of Targaryens as they slowly lose their grip on the Seven Kingdoms. The story will also get into the infamous Dance of the Dragons, the civil war that brought much ruin to the Targaryen House and Westeros at large.

As has always been the case with Game of Thrones and its narrative style of court intrigue, there’ll be a host of new characters joining the realm, and HBO has just decided to introduce them to fans with their own unique character posters.

Starting with the king, Paddy Considine plays Viserys I, the fifth king after Aegon the Conqueror, who took the throne from his grandfather Jaehaerys I Targaryen.

A renowned warrior, Matt Smith portrays Daemon Targaryen, Prince of the City and heir presumptive to the Iron Throne.

Emma D’Arcy is bringing Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen to life on the small screens. She is also a dragon rider and contender for the throne.

Rhys Ifans is your Sir Otto Hightower, Hand of the King, who’s being described as Daemon’s political rival.

Olivia Cooke appears in House of the Dragon as Lady Alicent Hightower, daughter to the Hand of the King.

HBO has picked none other than Steve Toussaint to bring Corlys Velaryon, the greatest seafarer Westeros has ever seen, to life.

Eve Best is Rhaenys Velayron, a dragon rider and the wife of Corlys, known as “The Queen That Never Was” due to her candidacy to succeed Jaehaerys before Viserys.

Fabien Frankel portrays a knight in the Kingsguard named Ser Criston Cole.

Sonoya Mizuno is Daemon’s most trusted ally, portraying a dancer named Mysaria.

House of the Dragon premieres on Aug. 21 on HBO.