New ‘Umbrella Academy’ Posters Unveiled, Ahead of Season 3 Premiere

The character of Viktor Hargreeves, a name change from past seasons, played by Elliot Page, previously made their re-introduction into the show through an official announcement.

New character posters have been unveiled ahead of Netflix’s third season of The Umbrella Academy, with one image showcasing the adoptive Hargreeves children we’ve grown to know and love, and another putting on display their alternate timeline troupe of super-powered beings, known as The Sparrow Academy.

The show centers on an adoptive family of super-powered individuals who are tasked with saving the world, who are part of what is called The Umbrella Academy. But a timeline change that happened at the end of season two brought forth The Sparrow Academy, with a completely different set of characters, including one character who is a literal cube.

The show stars Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, and many others in an all-star ensemble.

Another change coming to season three is the re-introduction of Page’s Viktor Hargreeves. This is a name change for the character, reflecting both the real actor and character’s transition and announcement to the world of being a trans man. Netflix previously confirmed the fictional character will transition in the show, an announcement that was made alongside an official character poster.

The Umbrella Academy season three hits Netflix June 22.