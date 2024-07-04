‘Not to hate:’ TikToker highlights how Sabrina Carpenter is basically a Doja Cat ripoff and fans have thoughts

Sabrina Carpenter‘s star is on the rise, and her success has surprised some. But is her sound really as original as fans think? Well, this has been a hot topic recently as TikToker lessshatemorelove highlighted how the “Please Please Please” musician sounds a lot like Doja Cat.

Recommended Videos

In the short clip, the TikToker can be seen casually playing with their hair while posing and looking directly into the camera. The text on the screen reads, “No hate to Sabrina Carpenter, but why does every new popular pop song now sound like a copy of that one Doja Cat song?” They specifically highlighted Doja Cat’s hit track, “Say So” (which was released in 2019), while Carpenter’s viral sensation “Espresso” plays in the background of the clip.

Fans have thoughts about Sabrina Carpenter’s music being inspired by “Say So”

The video has been racking up likes and comments from other music fans who agree with TikToker lessshatemorelove’s assessment. Comments on the post include, “So many songs have used Say So as a blueprint the past few years.” Another fan agreed, writing, “Say So is the most influential pop song of the past few decades fr.”

Other reactions include, “Because say so was a cultural reset,” “No bc say so dropped and suddenly everyone’s making soft sung vintage flavored pop songs w summer vibes like,” and “no one wants to credit doja for her impact in such a short time.” Fans are noticing that Carpenter is not the only one who appears to have been inspired by Doja Cat. “Exactly bro, the first time I listened to ‘Houdini’ by Dua Lipa, I thought it was ‘Say So,’” a fan wrote.

Is it true that Doja Cat’s “Say So” has inspired a new wave of musicians? This video certainly gives fans something to think about.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy