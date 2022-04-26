'Obi-Wan Kenobi' Official Concept Art Offers Look at Kenobi's Re-Design

New 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' concept art gives us a more detailed look at what the Jedi Master will look like in his upcoming solo outing.

It’s been more than 15 years since Ewan McGregor donned the brown robe and brandished the blue lightsaber, and with Obi-Wan Kenobi taking place a decade after the events of Episode III – Revenge of the Sith, the show’s design team has naturally decided to give the traumatized and aging Kenobi a more rugged look.

The marketing machine for the upcoming Disney Plus series is now putting out promo content at full speed, with every day bringing more sneak peeks at what Lucasfilm has been working on behind the scenes for the past five years. As you can see below, the latest instance of this is new concept art (courtesy of Total Film) that highlights the character design for McGregor’s Kenobi and shows off some vistas from Tatooine.

Pick up the new issue of Total Film and get these exclusive #ObiWanKenobi art cards! There are four cards with every magazine – be sure to grab yours when the issue's on newsstands this Thursday, or pre-order yours through this link: https://t.co/adw2FEM7Nn pic.twitter.com/AvloGdiu7s — Total Film (@totalfilm) April 26, 2022

It seems like Star Wars is unable to put the droughty landscape of Tatooine behind it. Though in fairness, where the last movie in the Skywalker Saga and both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett used Tatooine as a backdrop for their narrative, Obi-Wan Kenobi has no choice but to include it in the story to a large degree.

This is, after all, the story of Kenobi in exile, watching over a young Luke Skywalker as the shadow of the Imperial threat looms ever larger on the horizon of the desert world’s twin suns.

Besides Ewan McGregor, who’s the star of the show, Lucasfilm is also resurrecting Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, in a narrative that’ll pit the fallen Jedi Padawan against his former master again.

Come May 27, the first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi will become available for streaming on Disney Plus.